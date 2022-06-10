McKelvey endorsed by teachers in State Senate bid

PC: Angus McKelvey

The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association has announced that they have officially endorsed State Representative Angus McKelvey in his bid to represent the 6th District in the State Senate.

The district encompasses South and West Maui, portions of southern Wailuku, and the Maui Lani region of Kahului.

“Our members look forward to working with him in continuing to be a strong advocate for teachers, students, and public education,” said Osa Tui, Jr., the president of the HSTA.

“The support of our Maui teachers humbles me,” McKelvey said of the endorsement. “They work hard ensuring the education and care of our children, and if elected, I am proud to work hard in fighting with them for schools that our Keiki deserve.”

The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association is the exclusive representative of 13,700 public school teachers statewide.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The primary election is on Aug. 13, 2022.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

There are six candidates in the race for the District 6 Senate seat. The list includes: Shaina Forsyth (D), Tamara “Mara” Goebbert (D), Angus “Mac” McKelvey (D), Philip Raya (R), Melissah “Mish” Shishido (G), and Sheila Walker (R).

Largest Union, HGEA, Endorses Richard Bissen for Mayor

Maui Mayoral candidate, Richard Bissen has received an endorsement from the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association, AFSCME Local 152, and AFL-CIO.

The Bissen Movement team report that they are “honored and thankful” to receive the support.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“I am grateful to the 38,800 leaders, members and workers of the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association (HGEA), AFSCME Local 152 & AFL-CIO for their confidence in me to lead during these challenging times,” said Bissen.

HGEA is Hawaiʻi’s largest public-sector labor union, with a membership of 38,800 members state wide.

Mayoral candidate, retired judge Richard Bissen, “is laser focused on kamaʻāina prosperity-prosperity for all residents of Maui Nui,” according to a campaign press release.

For more information on Richard Bissen, visit bissenmovement.com or visit the campaign on Facebook or Instagram @bissenmovement.

There are eight candidates in the race for Maui Mayor. The list includes: Cullan Bell, Richard “Rick” Bissen, Kim Brown, Alana Kay, South Maui Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, Jonah Lion, Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia Councilmember Mike Molina, and incumbent mayor Michael Victorino.

HGEA endorses Jill Tokuda

Tokuda ʻOhana – Kyle, Jill, Matt, Aden and Bailey (dog)

The Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association, announced that they are endorsing Jill Tokuda in her campaign for Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District.

“As someone who comes from humble, working-class union roots – Jill’s story resonates with voters across the state,” according to a campaign announcement. “She’s spent her entire career fighting for working families because she knows their struggle firsthand.”

“Whether in her role as an elected legislator or as a current community leader, Jill understands the needs and challenges facing our working families,” said Randy Perreira, Executive Director of Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association, AFSCME Local 152, AFL-CIO. “Jill’s experience will make her an effective leader for Hawaiʻi in Washington, and we are very proud to support her bid to represent us in Congress.”

According to her campaign, HGEA joins the list of endorsements that Tokuda has received in recent weeks including US Senator Mazie K. Hirono, EMILY’s List, Elect Democratic Women, Operating Engineers Local 3, Hawaiʻi Ironworkers Union Local 625, and IBEW Local 1186.

There are nine candidates seeking election to the US Representative, District II seat. The list includes: Joe Akana (R), Patrick Pihana Branco (D), Nicole Gi (D), Brendan Schultz (D), Steven B. Sparks (D), Michelle Rose Tippens (L), Jill Tokuda (D), Joseph “Joe” Webster WEBSTER (R), and Kyle Yoshida (D).

Jason Schwartz announces campaign

Jason Schwartz has announced his candidacy for the Kahului Council seat.

Schwartz reports he was one of four Green Party candidates in 1992 when the party started in Hawaiʻi. He ran unsuccessfully then, and again in 1994 and 1996.

For 13 election seasons, Schwartz repots he has created hundreds of “Up Close and Personal” extended interviews of many present mayors, council members, and state representatives.

Schwartz reports that he continues to produce a weekly televised series of interviews and events as a service and independent voice, “bringing new and practical ideas and solutions and an up close look at our leaders.”

According to his announcement Schwartz said he can “help shape an integrated centric base to serve in an exciting and unique way on council.”

Schwartz also shares he has worked in sales in solar energy technology, mortgage, and real estate. His early Maui days reportedly included being on an independent study team in 1990 planning the Energy future of the island. He also produced interviews over the last 28 years as the Dressmakers Foundation, Maui Arts & Music Association, and People Aligned in Positive Action.

He offers his candidacy “to help guide and support efforts towards self sustainability through a voting seat at the table.”

More information is available at: jasonschwartz4council2022.com.

There are a total of seven candidates running for the Kahului Council seat. The list includes: incumbent Tasha Kama, Cara Flores, Tina Pedro, Carol Lee Kamekona, Buddy James Nobriga, Jack “Jason” W. Schwartz, and Keoni Watanabe.

Election Calendar

Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper

Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters

Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election

Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election

Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter service centers and places of deposit close Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions

Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections

Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health

Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters

Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers

Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election

Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open

Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close

/ Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections

To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]