Election, campaign line-up: McKelvey endorsed by HSTA; Bissen and Tokuda endorsed by HGEA; Schwartz announces candidacy
McKelvey endorsed by teachers in State Senate bid
The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association has announced that they have officially endorsed State Representative Angus McKelvey in his bid to represent the 6th District in the State Senate.
The district encompasses South and West Maui, portions of southern Wailuku, and the Maui Lani region of Kahului.
“Our members look forward to working with him in continuing to be a strong advocate for teachers, students, and public education,” said Osa Tui, Jr., the president of the HSTA.
“The support of our Maui teachers humbles me,” McKelvey said of the endorsement. “They work hard ensuring the education and care of our children, and if elected, I am proud to work hard in fighting with them for schools that our Keiki deserve.”
The Hawaiʻi State Teachers Association is the exclusive representative of 13,700 public school teachers statewide.
The primary election is on Aug. 13, 2022.
There are six candidates in the race for the District 6 Senate seat. The list includes: Shaina Forsyth (D), Tamara “Mara” Goebbert (D), Angus “Mac” McKelvey (D), Philip Raya (R), Melissah “Mish” Shishido (G), and Sheila Walker (R).
Largest Union, HGEA, Endorses Richard Bissen for Mayor
Maui Mayoral candidate, Richard Bissen has received an endorsement from the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association, AFSCME Local 152, and AFL-CIO.
The Bissen Movement team report that they are “honored and thankful” to receive the support.
“I am grateful to the 38,800 leaders, members and workers of the Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association (HGEA), AFSCME Local 152 & AFL-CIO for their confidence in me to lead during these challenging times,” said Bissen.
HGEA is Hawaiʻi’s largest public-sector labor union, with a membership of 38,800 members state wide.
Mayoral candidate, retired judge Richard Bissen, “is laser focused on kamaʻāina prosperity-prosperity for all residents of Maui Nui,” according to a campaign press release.
For more information on Richard Bissen, visit bissenmovement.com or visit the campaign on Facebook or Instagram @bissenmovement.
There are eight candidates in the race for Maui Mayor. The list includes: Cullan Bell, Richard “Rick” Bissen, Kim Brown, Alana Kay, South Maui Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, Jonah Lion, Makawao-Haʻikū-Pāʻia Councilmember Mike Molina, and incumbent mayor Michael Victorino.
HGEA endorses Jill Tokuda
The Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association, announced that they are endorsing Jill Tokuda in her campaign for Hawaiʻi’s Second Congressional District.
“As someone who comes from humble, working-class union roots – Jill’s story resonates with voters across the state,” according to a campaign announcement. “She’s spent her entire career fighting for working families because she knows their struggle firsthand.”
“Whether in her role as an elected legislator or as a current community leader, Jill understands the needs and challenges facing our working families,” said Randy Perreira, Executive Director of Hawaiʻi Government Employees Association, AFSCME Local 152, AFL-CIO. “Jill’s experience will make her an effective leader for Hawaiʻi in Washington, and we are very proud to support her bid to represent us in Congress.”
According to her campaign, HGEA joins the list of endorsements that Tokuda has received in recent weeks including US Senator Mazie K. Hirono, EMILY’s List, Elect Democratic Women, Operating Engineers Local 3, Hawaiʻi Ironworkers Union Local 625, and IBEW Local 1186.
There are nine candidates seeking election to the US Representative, District II seat. The list includes: Joe Akana (R), Patrick Pihana Branco (D), Nicole Gi (D), Brendan Schultz (D), Steven B. Sparks (D), Michelle Rose Tippens (L), Jill Tokuda (D), Joseph “Joe” Webster WEBSTER (R), and Kyle Yoshida (D).
Jason Schwartz announces campaign
Jason Schwartz has announced his candidacy for the Kahului Council seat.
Schwartz reports he was one of four Green Party candidates in 1992 when the party started in Hawaiʻi. He ran unsuccessfully then, and again in 1994 and 1996.
For 13 election seasons, Schwartz repots he has created hundreds of “Up Close and Personal” extended interviews of many present mayors, council members, and state representatives.
Schwartz reports that he continues to produce a weekly televised series of interviews and events as a service and independent voice, “bringing new and practical ideas and solutions and an up close look at our leaders.”
According to his announcement Schwartz said he can “help shape an integrated centric base to serve in an exciting and unique way on council.”
Schwartz also shares he has worked in sales in solar energy technology, mortgage, and real estate. His early Maui days reportedly included being on an independent study team in 1990 planning the Energy future of the island. He also produced interviews over the last 28 years as the Dressmakers Foundation, Maui Arts & Music Association, and People Aligned in Positive Action.
He offers his candidacy “to help guide and support efforts towards self sustainability through a voting seat at the table.”
More information is available at: jasonschwartz4council2022.com.
There are a total of seven candidates running for the Kahului Council seat. The list includes: incumbent Tasha Kama, Cara Flores, Tina Pedro, Carol Lee Kamekona, Buddy James Nobriga, Jack “Jason” W. Schwartz, and Keoni Watanabe.
Election Calendar
- Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file objections to a nomination paper
- Friday, June 24, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health
- Wednesday, June 29, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots to overseas voters
- Saturday, July 23, 2022 – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
- Tuesday, July 26, 2022 – Voters receive begin to receive ballots in the mail for the Primary Election
- Monday Aug. 1, 2022 – Voter service centers open
- Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 Primary Election
- Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
- Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022 – Primary Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter service centers and places of deposit close
- Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit ballot questions
- Friday, Aug. 26, 2022 – Deadline to file election objections
- Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to withdraw candidacy for ill health
- Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 – Deadline for Clerkʻs office to mail ballots overseas to voters
- Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to submit voter service center watchers
- Friday, Oct. 21, 2022 – Voters begin to receive their ballots in the mail for the General Election
- Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 – Voter service centers open
- Monday, Oct. 31, 2022 – Deadline to submit paper Voter Registration Application for the 2022 General Election
- Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 – Deadline for registered voters to request an absentee mail ballot
- Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 – General Election (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.) / Voter Service Centers and places of deposit close
- Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, 4:30 p.m. – Deadline to file election objections
To submit information on campaign fundraisers, endorsements, and community meet & greet events, send items to [email protected]