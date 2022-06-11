The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

— Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) —

Wailuku to Waikapū (weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 3, S High Street and Golf Course Road, on Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 17, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

Olowalu: Right shoulder closure and lane shift on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in the northbound direction between mile markers 12.5 and 14.6, Pōhaku Aeko Street and Luawai Street, on Wednesday, June 15 through Friday, June 17, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

Lahaina: Left lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) possible in either direction between mile markers 19.8 and 21, Aholo Road and Lahainaluna Road, on Tuesday, June 14 through Thursday, June 16, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for landscaping of center median.

Honolua to Kahakuloa: Single lane closure on Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) in both directions between mile markers 31 and 41.6, Lower Honoapiʻilani Road Kahekili Highway, on Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for shoulder maintenance.

— Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) —

Kīhei (24/7 modification, effective 5/17): Piʻilani Highway (Route 31) reduced to two lanes (one lane in each direction) between Kaonoulu Street and Piʻikea Avenue effective May 17 and Kūlanihākoʻi Street at Piʻilani Highway restricted to right-in/right-out for Phase 1 of the Kīhei Roundabout construction. More information available at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/blog/2022/05/13/pi%ca%bbilani-highway-closure-and-speed-limit-reduction/

— Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) —

Wailuku (weekend/weekly work): Shoulder closure on Kaʻahumanu Avenue (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 2.9, S High Street and Hobron Avenue, on Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 17, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Main Street (Route 32) —

Wailuku (night work): Shoulder closure on Main Street (Route 32) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1, South High Street and Maui Lani Parkway, on Thursday evening, June 16 through Friday morning, June 17, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., for street sweeping.

— Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) —

Wailuku (weekend/weekly work): Right lane closure on Hobron Avenue (Route 32A) in the southbound direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.4, E Kamehameha Avenue and Perimeter Road, on Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 17, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Hāna Highway (Routes 36/360) —

Kahului to Haʻikū (weekend/weekly work)

Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 8.5, E Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Holomua Road, on Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 17, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

Pāʻia (night work): Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) in both directions between mile markers 6.5 and 7, Hāna Highway and Holo Place, on Wednesday evening, June 15 through Thursday morning, June 16, from 6 p.m. to 8 a.m., for street sweeping.

Pāʻia (night work): Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 7.7 and 7.9, Meha Place and Kaiae Lane, on Thursday evening, June 8 through Friday morning, June 10 and Monday evening, June 13 through Friday morning, June 17, from 7 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., for wastewater main replacement.

Haʻikū: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 12.2 and 12.4, Waikina Loop and Nahele Road, on Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for Kaupakalua Bridge repairs.

Haʻikū: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 36) possible in either direction between mile markers 13 and 16.2, E Kuiaha Road and Kaupakalua Road, on Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, from 4:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder maintenance.

Haʻikū to Hāna: Shoulder closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 34.8, Kaupakalua Road and Uakea Road, on Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, from 4:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for guardrail and shoulder maintenance.

Keʻanae: Single lane closure on Hāna Highway (Route 360) possible in either direction between mile markers 12 and 13, near Kaumahina State Wayside Park and Honomanu Stream, on Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for rockfall mitigation work on the makai side of the roadway.

— Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) —

Kahului (weekend/weekly work): Shoulder closure on Haleakalā Highway (Route 36A) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 0.5, Hāna Highway and Keolani Place, on Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 17, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Maui Veterans Highway (Route 311) —

Kahului: Single lane closure on Maui Veterans Highway (Mokulele Highway) (Route 311) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 0.2, South Puʻunēnē Avenue and Mokulele Highway, on Wednesday, June 15 through Friday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

—Kahekili Highway (Route 340) —

Wailuku (weekend/weekly work): SIngle lane closure on Kahekili Highway (Route 340) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2, Waiheʻe Valley Road and Waiehu Beach Road, on Sunday, June 12 through Friday June 17, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) —

Kahului: Shoulder closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 2.5, Keolani Place and Maui Lani Parkway, on Wednesday, June 15 through Friday, June 17, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., for storm drain cleaning.

Kahului (weekend/weekly work): Shoulder closure on Kūihelani Highway (Route 380) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 3, Keolani Place and Hoʻoheno Street, on Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 17, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) —

Kahului (weekend/weekly work): Single lane closure on Waiehu Beach Road (Route 3400) possible in either direction between mile markers 0.0 and 2.6, W Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Waiehu Beach Road, on Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 17, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

— Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) —

Kahului (weekend/weekly work): Shoulder closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in both directions between mile markers 0.0 and 1.1, W Kaʻahumanu Avenue and Kūihelani Highway, on Sunday, June 12 through Friday, June 17, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.

Kahului: Left lane closure on Puʻunēnē Avenue (Route 3500) in the southbound direction near mile marker 1, intersection with Kūihelani Highway, on Monday, June 13 through Tuesday, June 14, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., for tree pruning.

— Airport Access Road (Route 3800) —

Kahului (weekend/weekly work): Shoulder closure on Airport Access Road (Route 3800) in both directions between mile markers 0.6 and 1.3, Lauo Loop and Maui Marketplace Drive, on Sunday, June 12 through Friday, April 17, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., for street sweeping.