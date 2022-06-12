Nāpali Coast State Wilderness Park (August 2016) PC: file courtesy Hawai‘i DLNR

The Kaua‘i Destination Management Action Plan was approved by the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority’s board of directors in December 2020 and made available to the public on Feb. 5, 2021, and is now available for viewing online.

The plan is aimed at rebuilding, redefining and reseting the direction of tourism over a three-year period. The focus is on stabilization, recovery, and rebuilding to the desired visitor industry for each island.

The DMAP is a community-based plan, divided into three, year-long phases. There are nine high-level actions with 34 sub-actions in Phase 1. This report highlights the collective initiatives in Phase 1.























HTA works with the County of Kaua‘i’s Office of Economic Development and the Kaua‘i Visitors Bureau. HTA also provided funds to the Hawai‘i Visitors and Convention Bureau/KVB to hire a Destination Manager to assist HTA in implementing the DMAP. The Destination Manager came on board in October 2021.

HTA acknowledges the other state, county and federal agencies, nonprofit organizations, and the visitor industry which have been integral to advancing the DMAP efforts.