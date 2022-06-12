Maui Obituaries for the week ending June 12, 2022. May they rest in peace.

Robert “Shaun” Michael Oswald Jr

Nov. 18, 1981 – May 29, 2022

Robert “Shaun” Michael Oswald Jr,

On Sunday, May 29, 2022, Robert Shaun Michael Oswald Jr., loving son, brother, uncle and friend passed away at the age of 40 in Santa Barbara, California.

Shaun was born on Nov. 18, 1981 in Wailuku, Maui, Hawaiʻi.

Those who were close to Shaun knew that he lived life with an energetic enthusiasm. His rock star personality, entertaining humor and creative expression will always be remembered and greatly missed.

He is survived by his beloved mother Sandra Boggio, sisters Brie and Brooke Dwyer and his large extended family in Hawaiʻi, California, Nevada and Peru.

Roxanne M. Hu

Nov. 21, 1961 – March 27, 2022

Roxanne M. Hu

On Sunday, March 27 2022, Roxanne M. Hu, of Kahului, Hawaiʻi, died at Maui Memorial Hospital of natural causes.

Hoku, also known as Rocky by close friends and family is survived by her son Kaipo Hu, brother Arthur (Maebelle) Maddela, sister-in-law Ramona Maddela, and her beloved nieces and nephews.

Other surviving relatives include Maddela nieces and nephews and cousins. Also, five siblings from her natural mother; surviving sisters: Donnalee Curimao, Annette HueSing-Ammasi, Dorma HueSing, Nadine HueSing; surving brother: Damien HueSing III.

A Celebration of Life will be hosted by Kaipo Hu in honor of Roxanne on June 18, 2022 at the King Kamehameha Golf Club at 8 a.m. A scattering of ashes and release of flowers will be held at Maluaka beach after the ceremony at approximately 1:30 p.m.

Donations are welcomed by the family and can be made using Venmo phone app Vesper10

Or they may be mailed to PO BOX 12675 Lahaina, Hawaiʻi 96761

Please visit hokuhu.com for further information about the Celebration of Life and Ash Scattering Ceremony.

Roxanne is preceded in death by her father James Maddela, her mother Theresa Ribao, brother Joseph R. Maddela, and Gladys Leilani Hue Sing.

June 6, 1937 – May 29, 2022

Much loved by family and friends, Beverly Bartlett, 84, of Ha‘iku, Maui, died at home on May 29, 2022.

Born to Helen and C. Andrew Bartlett in Greenfield, MA, Beverly graduated from Portsmouth (NH) High School and the University of New Hampshire with highest honors and Phi Beta Kappa. She married Donald Stoddard while at UNH, and they spent time at the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill before moving to Hawai‘i in 1961. Beverly heeded LBJ’s call for a Great Society, completing the Masters of Social Work degree at the University of Hawai‘i at Manoa (1970).

She was a social worker on Oʻahu, then Maui, for 28 years, specializing in foster care placements. On Maui, Beverly was well-known for her generosity and love of animals. Beverly was an active member of Mauna Ala Hiking Club, serving as secretary and hike planner for many years. She delighted in frequent trips to Great Britain and New England, where she explored natural and historical sites.

Beverly is survived by Donald Stoddard, her sister Andrea Bartlett, cousins,

and many friends.

The family would like to thank Hospice Maui employees for their professionalism, compassion, and support. Also, we appreciate the many friends who showed their love by visiting, calling, and bedecking the house with stunning flowers.

A Celebration of Life will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, the family asks friends and family to consider donating to Hospice Maui or another charity of your choice.

Oct. 6, 1979 – May 26, 2022

Relyn Shook

Beautiful eldest daughter, Relyn Kapuarosalani Hind Shook, born Oct. 6, 1979. Winner of the Miss Vala’au award with the most profound relationships on the island, plus-size model, plate lunch queen, up-temple singing diva, professional Tiktok dancer in her age group, 90’s music fanatic, and the girl that could “take yo man.”

She leaves behind a legacy that includes being dad’s favorite, Waianae High School all-fist-fighter Samoan bully, the only special Olympics gold medalist in the family, and untouchable in the speed-walk category. First to complete college work-program courses, and a specialist in the field of Kleptomania harnessed through years of experience. Her personality, known for “coming in from the cold,” & heart was too big for this world; on May 25, 2022, her grandma Aileen (U’u) Shook carried her off to heaven in her sleep. The memories of kindness she showed to others, and the joy she brought to those who accepted her unique communication skills will live on. To anyone who thinks they’re still owed something after her passing, “welcome to the SHOOKS…Bitches!”

If you still got problems, please redirect your issues to parents: Robert Bobby “Tell yo mada” U’u-Shook & Renee “Call yo fada” Kamekona. Siblings: Rain “ikaika” Locklear, Kamalei “lele,” Reef “Hawai’i’s 3rd strongest man,” Reed “Ninja-Nainoa,” Nu’u, sister-in-law, Tasha “can you post my nudes,” [half-menehunes] Nakita “Ani baby,” Aileen “Buddah-Budadoo,” Phate “Get in the house, now little boy.” Nephews: Titan, Triton, Quest, Ali’i Dream, RJ, Rowen & Orion. Nieces: Isa “Isabug,” Kalei “Kako,” Rachel, Rocky, [her baby] Rebel. At one point, her partner, now brother-in-law, “John (I can steal your man) Locklear” & precious fur-baby, Ava.

Don’t sleep, sis, travel everywhere & keep on dancing! You’ll always be our favorite, “Lady of the Night.”

Private services will be held.

Dec. 16, 1977 – May 15, 2022

Jeremy Manning, 45, of Hawaiʻi Island, passed away on May 15, 2022. No known family, no services held.

Survivors are asked to call Ballard Family Mortuary Hilo at 808-935-8445.

Oct. 25, 1988 – May 25, 2022

Leslie Borje Billones

Leslie Borje Billones a life-long resident of Kahului, Maui, passed away unexpectedly on May 25, 2022 at Maui Memorial Medical Center.

Leslie was born on Oct. 25, 1988. She graduated from Maui High School in 2006 and was assistant manager for Pizza Hut for many years. After meeting her beloved fiance, they welcomed two incredible little boys, who were without a doubt, the most important part of her life.

Leslie was a devoted mother and fiance. She was a dutiful daughter and sister. She cared deeply for others. She was known for her selfless acts of kindness and her deep consideration and compassion for others. She loved to make memories with her family and friends. She will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all who knew her.

Leslie is survived by her beloved fiance, Benjamin Del Castillo Jr: children Ethan Jay Del Castillo and Elijah Del Castillo, Parents, Alfredo and Maria Ligaya Billones: Sister Joanna Billones (Jimmuel) nieces Jasmine-Jade Gamit, Keisha Mae Pascua, and Kristy Ann Pascua. Mother-in-law, Virginia Cuenca (Leo Malacas) and sister in-law Maria Lanakila Cuenca.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday June 18, 2022 at Ballard Family Mortuary: service starts at 11 a.m.; burial will follow, 2 p.m., at Maui Memorial Park Cemetery in Wailuku.

March 20, 1918 – June 5, 2022

Esther Ruth Ross

Esther Ruth (Wilks) Ross, a beloved long-time resident of Maui passed away at 104 years of age under the incredible care of Hospice Maui.

Born and raised in Watford City, North Dakota where her family homesteaded. As a teen Esther moved to Seattle, WA. with her family where she was one of the first women to attend the University of Washington. She married and raised two children then began a career that took her to California.

As a resident of Maui for 45 years she built a strong community of friends, founded the Jewish Congregation of Maui, and served as President while working in Property Management and Construction.

Throughout her life she was driven by her love of the arts and the sciences. She was a published poet, a painter, and author. She actively studied Astronomy and in retirement taught it to other seniors.

Esther’s main priority in life was her family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her. She will always be remembered as a loving friend, Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother. She was preceded in death by her Husband Bill Wilks, Son Paul Ross, Daughter Charlotte Ross. and granddaughter Sherridan Voisinet. Survived by her six grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

Please join our family as we celebrate the life of this incredible woman and her daughter Charlotte who passed away in 2021.

Wednesday, June 8, 2 p.m. at Hale Mahaolu Eono- Community Room, 810 Kelawea Street Lahaina, Hawaiʻi. Officiated by Rabbi Raanan Mallek.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Hospice Maui