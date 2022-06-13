World Blood Donor Day celebrations take place across the nation and the globe this week. While the official celebration is on Tuesday, June 14, the Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi will visit Maui from July 19-21 at the Cameron Center in observance of this annual event.

All donations made during the Maui drive will help to support HUGS (Help, Understanding & Group Support) to benefit families with seriously ill keiki.

Image courtesy of Blood Bank of Hawai'i.

Locally, city and state officials will help to raise awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products and acknowledge blood donors.

Honolulu Mayor Blangiardi expressed his support by directing Honolulu Hale to be illuminated in red, and the Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation will light Aloha Tower red on the evening of June 14.

Recognizing the importance of inspiring Hawaiʻi’s high school Lifesaver Clubs and the need to encourage the next generation of lifelong donors, Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi is highlighting a nationally available education resource: Vein to Vein: The Science of Blood Donation, a new groundbreaking high school education program to help teachers craft lesson plans, while encouraging leadership development and career exploration.

Nationally, America’s Blood Centers and ADRP published a first of its kind guide that provides the latest US blood donation data curated from published research, credible public sources, and input from industry experts. Some of its findings include:

Although a blood transfusion is needed every two seconds in the United States, just three percent of the US population donates blood each year.

Worldwide, more than 120 million units of blood are needed each year.

Among the top medical uses for blood transfusions – cancer, maternity, pediatric, sickle cell disease and trauma.

“World Blood Donor Day is a great opportunity for our community to express gratitude for all our wonderful local blood donors,” said Kim-Anh Nguyen, Blood Bank of Hawaii CEO. “We’d also like to remind the community that this is a critical time for us to bolster our blood supply. The local need for blood is high, but the pace of donations typically slows during the summer months, and that’s been exacerbated by the latest COVID surge.”

The World Health Organization first established the day in 2004. Mexico is the sponsor country this year, and the theme is “Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives.”

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi’s five Oʻahu sites include: Dillingham Donor Center, Young Street Donor Center, and bloodmobiles at Waikele Center, Windward Mall and Kapolei Commons.

Neighbor Island donors can help by registering at their local drives:

Maui: July 19 – 21 at Cameron Center

Hawaiʻi Island: June 21 – 23 at LDS Kona Hawaiʻi Stake

Kauaʻi: August 23 – 25 at Sheraton Kauaʻi Coconut Beach Resort

Blood Bank of Hawaiʻi provides blood products for the patients of all 18 civilian hospitals. Healthy donors interested in giving blood are required to register online at bbh.org or call 808-848-4770. From June through August, all blood donations will also support Blood Bank’s summer partnership with HUGS to benefit families of seriously ill children.