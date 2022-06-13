US Senator Mazie K. Hirono (D-HI), member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, joined fellow Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in introducing the Military Vehicle Fleet Electrification Act.

The legislation aims to transition the non-tactical fleet of the Department of Defense to electric or other zero-emission vehicles.

It would require at least 75% of all non-tactical vehicles, such as cars, vans, and light-duty trucks, purchased or leased by DoD or procured or leased by the General Services Agency for DoD, to be electric or zero-emission vehicles while applying Buy American and other standards to “create good American jobs.”

“Transitioning the Defense Department’s non-combat vehicle fleet to electric and other zero-emissions vehicles is a critical step in reducing our government’s carbon emissions,” said Senator Hirono. “This legislation will help combat climate change while helping to ensure our military has the advantages of a modern fleet of vehicles that reduces the military’s dependence on oil. I’m grateful for the partnership of Senator Warren, Rep. Garamendi, and our colleagues, and I look forward to working to secure this important provision in this year’s National Defense Authorization Act.”

DoD currently has more than 174,00 nontactical vehicles across service branches – the second-largest share of the federal vehicle fleet after the US Postal Service – and is the largest institutional consumer of petroleum in the world, according to Sen. Hirono’s office.

In December 2021, the Biden administration’s Federal Sustainability Plan found that 56% of the federal government’s total greenhouse gas emissions come from DoD.

The Military Vehicle Fleet Electrification Act:

For FY2023 (Oct. 1, 2022) and thereafter, requires that at least 75% of non-tactical vehicles purchased or leased by DoD be electric or zero-emission vehicles.

Requires that all electric/zero-emission vehicles procured by DoD use nonproprietary, interoperable charging ports and connectors, per industry standards.

Reinforces the government-wide Buy American Act and other applicable federal procurement laws.

Ensures that electric vehicle components (including batteries) are sourced from the USA or allied countries.

Applies to both direct procurement by DoD and any non-tactical vehicles for which GSA acts as the procurement or leasing agent.

Authorizes DoD to allow privately operated charging stations at commissaries and exchanges on military installations.

Authorizes DoD to use its authority for unspecified minor military construction projects to support electric vehicle charging station infrastructure at military installations

In addition to Senators Hirono and Warren, this legislation is cosponsored by Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), Edward J. Markey (D-MA), Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI), and Angus King (I-VT). US Representative John Garamendi (D-CA), Chair of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Readiness, introduced the legislation in the House of Representatives.

The Military Vehicle Fleet Electrification Act is supported by Securing America’s Future Energy and SAFE’s Commanding Heights Initiative, National Electrical Contractors Association, Natural Resources Defense Council; National Mining Association; International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; and E2 (Environmental Entrepreneurs).