Volunteers are sought for service trips at Haleakalā National Park. Photo Credit: Friends of Haleakalā National Park/Matt Wordeman

The Friends of Haleakalā National Park is seeking volunteers for a strenuous 3-night service trip July 2 to 5 to help preserve native Hawaiian ecosystems at Haleakalā Crater.

Volunteers should be experienced hikers and backpackers.

For overnight tent camping trips, participants must carry in their own tent, sleep pad, sleeping bag, food and clothes. There will be access to a cabin, but only for hand washing, water, heating food and water, and clean-up.

These will be long, physically challenging days requiring hiking and climbing at high altitudes both on and off trail. The reward is an opportunity to enjoy the park in areas you may have never visited and leaving it better off than before your service. Participants should bring their own work/weeding gloves.

You must register and be approved by the trip leader to join. For more information and to sign-up, go to www.fhnp.org or contact Mele Stokesberry at [email protected] Other volunteer opportunities also are available at the park.

The mission of the Friends of Haleakalā National Park is to assist the park and the National Park Service to preserve Haleakala’s unique ecosystems, scenic character and associated Native Hawaiian cultural and spiritual resources.