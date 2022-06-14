Maui News

Public input sought for Maui County ʻroadmapʻ report on economic development

June 14, 2022, 10:08 AM HST
Public input is sought about which industry sectors should be prioritized to create economic resilience and prosperity for Maui County. Photo Credit: Tyler Rooke

The Maui Economic Development Board is coordinating the Maui County Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy report, which is federally mandated by the U.S. Department of Commerce and undertaken every five to six years.

All Maui County residents are invited to complete a short community survey by July 1 to contribute to this report. To take the survey, click here.

The survey’s main purpose is to get public input about which industry sectors should be prioritized to create economic resilience and prosperity for Maui County.

These industries include:

  • Agriculture Business & Technology
  • Attainable Housing & Construction
  • Creative Industries (Culture & the Arts)
  • Eco-Economy (conservation, ecosystem & environmental restoration and management and climate adaptation)
  • Energy (including renewable)
  • Hawaiian Knowledge & Culture
  • Healthcare & Wellness
  • Science, Technology, innovation & Efficiency (including aerospace, cybersecurity and clean manufacturing)
  • Visitor Industry (including ag, eco, ed, medical and sports & recreation tourism)

The report details a locally-based strategic plan for regional economic development and capacity building, with an emphasis on economic resilience and job creation.

The Maui Economic Development Board facilitates community input through a focus group process, synthesizing comments into a comprehensive report.

This report is delivered and presented to policy and decision makers and will be published online. The report for Maui County will be combined with similar reports from the other counties in Hawaiʻi to provide a “roadmap” document to guide decision-making statewide.

An action plan with SMART goals (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) will be created, facilitated and implemented over the next few years. Public participation is encouraged.

