Local credit union raises $7K to help prevent child abuse, neglect in Maui County

June 15, 2022, 11:44 AM HST
Maui County FCU Chief Development and Communications Officer Denise Thayer (from left), Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui Executive Director Paul Tonnessen and Maui County FCU Vice President Michele Kawahara. PC: Courtesy

More than $7,000 was raised in May to help prevent child abuse and neglect in Maui County.

Maui County Federal Credit Union employees raised $7,149.02 for the nonprofit Friends of the Children’s Justice Center last month through the credit union’s Community Giving Program, according to a news release.

The program was launched May 1 with the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui being the first benefitting charity chosen by employees. 

Each quarter, employees will select one local nonprofit organization to benefit and the credit union will offer matching donations up to $2,500.

“We’re excited to have surpassed our goal of raising $5,000 for the Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui,” says Gary Fukuroku, Maui County Federal Credit Union president and CEO said in the release. “It’s amazing to witness what our employees and members can do for our community. I hope we’re able to build on this momentum and accomplish even more through our Community Giving Program.”

Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui said the organization is grateful for the generosity. 

“Our organization provides critical needs to children who have been physically, emotionally and/or sexually abused or severely neglected,” Paul Tonnessen, Friends of the Children’s Justice Center of Maui executive director, said in the release. Often, we are the only agency who can respond to the healing needs of these children and prevent them from falling through the gaps in the system.”

