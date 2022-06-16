Maui Discussion
Maui Now Seeks Reader Input for Survey: Increase in Violent and Property Crimes, Residential Rental Prices, Persisting Drought Conditions, Maui County Elections
Maui Now is conducting a survey focused on understanding the opinions and attitudes of its readers about Maui’s residential rental prices spiking 41%, county government actions to create more affordable housing, persisting drought conditions, increase of violent and property crimes, and the upcoming mayoral and council races.
The survey will run for seven days and can be completed here:
https://survey.hubhawaii.com/s/g4z8h5s8u2e1v
NOTE: This is not a scientific survey, the results only reflect the opinions of survey respondents.
Comments
Trending Now
