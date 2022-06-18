King Kamehameha celebration returned to Lahaina with colorful parade
The Nā Kamehameha commemorative celebration returned in person to Lahaina town on Saturday with the pāʻū parade and the ho‘olaule‘a (Hawaiian festival) under the big Lahaina banyan tree.
The Hawaiʻi wide 2022 theme is “E Ola Ka Mōʻī Kamehameha – Long live King Kamehameha” – Celebrating 150 years. Todayʻs Lahaina event ends the weeklong celebration throughout the islands.
“So many were in tears to see the amount of people who came out to watch and enjoy our celebration for Kamehameha I,” said Lahaina event coordinator Daryl Fujiwara. “Thank you Maui Nui for coming out.”
King Kamehameha I was the founder and first ruler of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi.
For the parade, the paʻu (women horseback rider) awards were different this year.
“We retired the former perpetual trophy in the name of Hanai Hayashida that recognized the outstanding pa’u princess,” Pa’u Coordinator Moani Whittle Wagner said. “Instead we are now naming the overall winner in the name of Barbara “Susie” ‘Uweko’olani.”
This year’s recipient is Tia Elizabeth Perdido Ampong. She joins one other name on the new award, Chastity Nicole Koko, who won high marks at our last in person parade.
Here are the other awards.
Walking/Marching Division:
- 1st Place – Royal Hawaiian Guard
- 2nd Place – Waiola Church
- 3rd Place – Sacred Hearts School
Decorated Vehicle / Float Division:
- 1st Place – Old Lahaina Lūʻau
- 2nd Place – Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club
- 3rd Place – Makawao Rodeo Court
Outstanding Pooperscooper:
- 1st Place – Island of Kauaʻi
- 2nd Place – Island of Niʻihau
Outstanding Pa’u Unit:
- 1st Place – Island of Niʻihau
- 2nd Place – Island of Kauaʻi
Outstanding Pa’u Princess:
- 1st Place – Island of Kauaʻi
- 2nd Place – Island of Niʻihau
Barbara “Susie” Uwekoolani Perpetual Overall Pa‘u Award :
- Island of Niʻihau
The 2022 Pāʻū Court:
- Pāʻū Grand Marshal – Glenn Berce
- Pāʻū Queen – Linda Masako Uradomo-Berce
- Hawaiʻi Island Princess – Desiree Kuʻulei Akimseu
- Kauaʻi Princess – Leila Kalani Larson
- Molokaʻi Princess – Melanie Malia Pali-Kaneakua
- Maui Princess – Sofia Kaleimamo Salvatierra
- Niʻihau Princess – Tia Elizabeth Perdido Ampong
- Oʻahu Princess – Daphne Emmalani Lukela
- Kahoʻolawe Princess – Rachel Emma Kāhealani ʻUwēkoʻolani-DeCoite
- Lana‘i Princess – Gabriell Berce
For more information about the Hawaii-wide celebration visit – https://sfca.hawaii.gov/resources/king-kamehameha-celebration-commission/