

















The Nā Kamehameha commemorative celebration returned in person to Lahaina town on Saturday with the pāʻū parade and the ho‘olaule‘a (Hawaiian festival) under the big Lahaina banyan tree.

The Hawaiʻi wide 2022 theme is “E Ola Ka Mōʻī Kamehameha – Long live King Kamehameha” – Celebrating 150 years. Todayʻs Lahaina event ends the weeklong celebration throughout the islands.

“So many were in tears to see the amount of people who came out to watch and enjoy our celebration for Kamehameha I,” said Lahaina event coordinator Daryl Fujiwara. “Thank you Maui Nui for coming out.”

King Kamehameha I was the founder and first ruler of the Kingdom of Hawaiʻi.

For the parade, the paʻu (women horseback rider) awards were different this year.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

“We retired the former perpetual trophy in the name of Hanai Hayashida that recognized the outstanding pa’u princess,” Pa’u Coordinator Moani Whittle Wagner said. “Instead we are now naming the overall winner in the name of Barbara “Susie” ‘Uweko’olani.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

This year’s recipient is Tia Elizabeth Perdido Ampong. She joins one other name on the new award, Chastity Nicole Koko, who won high marks at our last in person parade.

Here are the other awards.

Walking/Marching Division:

1st Place – Royal Hawaiian Guard

2nd Place – Waiola Church

3rd Place – Sacred Hearts School

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Decorated Vehicle / Float Division:

1st Place – Old Lahaina Lūʻau

2nd Place – Lahaina Hawaiian Civic Club

3rd Place – Makawao Rodeo Court

Outstanding Pooperscooper:

1st Place – Island of Kauaʻi

2nd Place – Island of Niʻihau

Outstanding Pa’u Unit:

1st Place – Island of Niʻihau

2nd Place – Island of Kauaʻi

Outstanding Pa’u Princess:

1st Place – Island of Kauaʻi

2nd Place – Island of Niʻihau

Barbara “Susie” Uwekoolani Perpetual Overall Pa‘u Award :

Island of Niʻihau

The 2022 Pāʻū Court:

Pāʻū Grand Marshal – Glenn Berce

Pāʻū Queen – Linda Masako Uradomo-Berce

Hawaiʻi Island Princess – Desiree Kuʻulei Akimseu

Kauaʻi Princess – Leila Kalani Larson

Molokaʻi Princess – Melanie Malia Pali-Kaneakua

Maui Princess – Sofia Kaleimamo Salvatierra

Niʻihau Princess – Tia Elizabeth Perdido Ampong

Oʻahu Princess – Daphne Emmalani Lukela

Kahoʻolawe Princess – Rachel Emma Kāhealani ʻUwēkoʻolani-DeCoite

Lana‘i Princess – Gabriell Berce

For more information about the Hawaii-wide celebration visit – https://sfca.hawaii.gov/resources/king-kamehameha-celebration-commission/