Study focus group in Guam. Photo Courtesy: UH

Native Hawaiian and Filipino breast cancer survivors are being sought to share their healthy lifestyle strategies for a study being conducted by the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and the University of Guam.

It is part of a pre-pilot project by the U54 Pacific Island Partnership for Cancer Health Equity.

Participants will be in two focus groups that meet at UHʻs College of Tropical Agriculture and Human Resources Urban Garden Center on Oʻahu on June 21 (in-person) from 12 to 4 p.m. and online June 28 from 8 a.m. to noon.

UH Mānoa Assistant Professor of Nutrition Monica Esquivel is leading the Hawaiʻi based portion of the study called TANICA (Traditional and New Lifestyle Interventions for Breast Cancer Prevention).

“We know that a healthy lifestyle, which includes getting enough movement throughout the day and eating a diet rich in fiber and low in saturated fat, can reduce breast cancer recurrence,” Esquivel said. “Yet research studies in this area have taken place outside of Guam and Hawai’i and include few, if any, Asians and Pacific Islanders, so less is known on the effective strategies to help our communities to adhere to this healthy lifestyle.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Findings from this study will help shed light on lifestyle factors that promote breast cancer survival based on current recommendations and experiences of breast cancer survivors.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

For more information about the study, email [email protected]

To be eligible for the study, participants must be female residents of Hawaiʻi who are breast cancer survivors, at least 18 years old, and are of Native Hawaiian or Filipino ancestry. Participants will be compensated for their time. To pre-register online, click here.