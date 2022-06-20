PC: Maui Nui First screenshot

The County of Maui Office of Economic Development announces new summer promotions offered by Maui County businesses promoted on the www.MauiNuiFirst.com website and on social media.

Businesses do not need to offer kama‘aina discounts to participate.

“The goal of the Maui Nui First program is to strengthen our local economy by encouraging everyone to buy Maui County goods and services first,” said Mayor Michael Victorino. “The global economy is in flux, so we deeply appreciate everyone who shops, eats, stays, plays and supports our Maui County businesses and nonprofits. I’m a believer that success starts at home.”

Business managers interested in this free promotional program are asked to complete the online Maui Nui First Summer Promotions form. Go to www.MauiNuiFirst.com and click on “PROMOTE” in the top directory. One listing per business.

Those businesses without an existing free listing on the Maui Nui First website, go to www.MauiNuiFirst.com, click on the top right button “Register Biz,” then, complete the Summer Promotions online form.

The Maui Nui First website includes a Small Business Directory of shops, restaurants, accommodations, rental cars, entertainment, activities, services, kama‘aina deals and nonprofits; calendar of events; stories on local entrepreneurs; volunteer opportunities for those interested in giving back to our community, and various online resources of interest to both residents and visitors.

In addition to ongoing free promotions, Maui Nui First also offers free calendar listings to help Maui County businesses and nonprofits publicize their special events. For a free calendar listing, go to www.MauiNuiFirst.com, scroll to the bottom of the page, and click on “submit event” in footer.

For more information, visit www.MauiNuiFirst.com, follow on Facebook and Instagram or call The Office of Economic Development (808) 270-7415.