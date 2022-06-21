Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 21, 2022

June 21, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Chris Archer / ArcherShoots










Shores
Today
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
1-3
1-3
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
2-4
3-5
3-5
3-5 




South Facing
5-7
6-8
6-8
6-8 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the lower 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.2 feet 10:16 AM HST.




Low 1.0 feet 02:19 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. 




Low Temperature
In the upper 60s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.8 feet 08:52 PM HST.




Low 0.3 feet 04:19 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 1.6 feet 11:36 AM HST.




Low 1.2 feet 04:28 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:46 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:10 PM HST.









Swell Summary




Surf along south facing shores will build through the day as a fresh south-southwest swell continues to fill in. This swell is expected to peak later today through Wednesday, then slowly ease through the second half of the week. Another run of above average surf for south facing shores is expected late this weekend through the end of the month. Surf along north facing shores will return to typical summer levels today as a northwest swell moves out. Small and choppy surf will continue along east facing shores each day, with an upward trend possible this weekend as a medium-period northeast swell arrives. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.


				  Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 




