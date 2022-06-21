Shores Today Wednesday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 1-3 1-3 0-2 0-2 West Facing 2-4 3-5 3-5 3-5 South Facing 5-7 6-8 6-8 6-8 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the lower 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.2 feet 10:16 AM HST. Low 1.0 feet 02:19 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Showers likely. Low Temperature In the upper 60s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.8 feet 08:52 PM HST. Low 0.3 feet 04:19 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului High 1.6 feet 11:36 AM HST. Low 1.2 feet 04:28 PM HST. Sunrise 5:46 AM HST. Sunset 7:10 PM HST.

Swell Summary

Surf along south facing shores will build through the day as a fresh south-southwest swell continues to fill in. This swell is expected to peak later today through Wednesday, then slowly ease through the second half of the week. Another run of above average surf for south facing shores is expected late this weekend through the end of the month. Surf along north facing shores will return to typical summer levels today as a northwest swell moves out. Small and choppy surf will continue along east facing shores each day, with an upward trend possible this weekend as a medium-period northeast swell arrives.

NORTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi clean/sideshore texture and current in the morning with E winds 15-20mph. Sideshore/choppy conditions for the afternoon as the winds increase to 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Semi glassy/semi bumpy with N winds less than 5mph in the morning shifting W for the afternoon.

WEST SIDE

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 5-10mph in the morning increasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.