Police arrest man, 54, in connection with Kula murder
Maui Police today arrested a 54-year-old Kula man in connection with the murder of a 42-year-old Kula woman on Sunday, according to a news release.
Brian Sherrell of Kula was named a person of interest and arrested for murder in the second degree.
Police responded Sunday at about 8:31 a.m. to Kula Hospital regarding an unresponsive female who was brought into the emergency room.
Angela Johnson of Kula was pronounced dead by the emergency room doctor, who estimated she died before arrival.
The investigation is ongoing, and no other details were available today, police said.
