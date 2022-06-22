Hawaii Pacific University President John Y. Gotanda and former Hawai’i Gov. Linda Lingle. Photo Courtesy: HPU

Hawai‘i Pacific University and former Hawaiʻi Gov. Linda Lingle established a scholarship for students who show potential to become exceptional leaders.

The “Honorable Linda Lingle Scholarship in Government and Public Policy” was endowed by Lingle, her senior cabinet while governor and by more than 20 Hawai‘i businesses and donors.

Lingle also served two terms as the mayor of Maui County and five terms as a member of the Maui County Council.

“Gov. Lingle is a true visionary and leader,” said Hawaiʻi Pacific University President John Y. Gotanda. “Through her unwavering commitment to service over self, she has helped our communities and people in Hawai‘i and at HPU in transformative ways.”

The new scholarship was announced at the university’s recent trustees dinner in Honolulu that included presentations by Lingle and Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi. Gotanda also announced the gift of Lingle’s papers during her two-term tenure as governor to the university.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lingle previously served as a member of the HPU Board of Trustees from 2017-20. She was the sixth governor of Hawai‘i, serving from 2002 to 2010, and is the only woman ever elected governor of the Aloha State.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Lingle’s focus during her eight years as chief executive was energy independence and delivering on the promise of the Hawaiian Home Lands Trust.

Lingle currently serves as a founding member of the Women’s Prison Project, a coalition of former politicians, business leaders and prison reform advocates.

HPU Senior Vice President and Provost Jennifer Walsh, who is a scholar of crime and sentencing policy, joins Lingle as one of the members of the volunteer group.