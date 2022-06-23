Kahului DMVL service center. File photo credit: County of Maui/Kayla Bisquera.

The County of Maui Division of Motor Vehicles & Licensing will offer driver’s licensing and other services on Saturday, June 25, to assist customers who have found it difficult to visit DMVL offices during normal weekday hours.

On June 25, customers only will be taken by appointment, from 8 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Walk-in or stand-by tickets will not be issued.

Saturday appointments are reserved for individuals completing a single transaction for themselves. Appointments are available through the DMVL website at: https://mauicounty.gov/1328/Motor-Vehicle-Licensing.

For more information, contact the DMVL Call Center at 808-270-7363.

The Maui County Service Center is at 110 Alaihi St. in Kahului.