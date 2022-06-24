Maui News

Help improve state, local Offices on Aging services with two surveys

June 24, 2022, 12:00 PM HST
Updated June 23, 4:58 PM
Photo credit: DTS Creative Community.

The Maui County Office on Aging invites residents 18 and older to offer input on future programs and services for older adults, seniors, persons with disabilities and caregivers by completing a statewide community needs assessment by Aug. 31, 2022, an announcement said.

Developed by the State Executive Office on Aging, the first survey, “Aging in Hawaiˈi” focuses on issues faced by kupuna and older adults ages 60 and older. The second survey focuses on issues experienced by caregivers.  

Data collected from the survey will help identify funding priorities for programs and services.

“The input received through these surveys will guide the development of statewide plans as well as the Maui County’s Area Plan on Aging that cover the federal funding period of Oct. 1, 2023, to Sept. 30, 2027,” said County Executive on Aging Rowena Dagdag-Andaya said in a news release. “It is important that we obtain feedback from residents in all areas of Maui County so that we can understand, plan and deliver effective and equitable services to our aging population and to caregivers. We encourage you to share this survey with your network of co-workers, clients, friends, and family members.”

The Maui County Office on Aging provides and authorizes services to the Islands of Maui, Molokai and Lanai with an emphasis on Aging in Place. Every service, program and product referred or implemented by the Maui County Office on Aging and its contracted providers serve to assist Maui County’s seniors and adults with disabilities to lead independent, fulfilled, and dignified lives in their own homes and communities for as long as possible.

Community members can complete the anonymous survey online or on paper. Responses to all the surveys are strictly confidential and voluntary. Each survey takes approximately 10 minutes to complete.

To access the online survey for Aging in Hawaii, click here.

To access the online Hawaii survey for caregivers, click here.

For more information about the survey or to request a printed copy of the survey, contact Program and Planning Specialist James Mariano at (808) 270-7349 or via email at [email protected].

