Road closed. File photo by Wendy Osher.

A full road closure of Mill Street, from Market Street to Central Avenue, in Wailuku began Saturday morning and will continue through Tuesday, June 28, until 6:00 pm, Maui County announced.

The road will be closed to thru traffic 24 hours per day for reconstruction of the roadway. Only local residents will be allowed access. Follow all traffic signage and detours.