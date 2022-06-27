









Access roads and trails in the Kula Forest Reserve remain closed due to extensive damage and unsafe conditions caused by the December 2021 Kona storm, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said today.

Washed out gulch crossings and downed trees have disabled access on the single narrow road that serves the reserve.

While crews continue to clear and repair the roads and trails, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife also is preparing major road reconstruction projects at two of the main gulch crossings on Waipoli Access Road.

The major crossings project is expected to be completed by Oct. 1. Upon completion, the state expects to reopen public access to Waipoli Access Road, portions of the reserve and the Cooperative Game Management Area.

Some areas of the reserve, including the “Number 5 Unit” and Waiakoa Loop Trail will remain closed through 2022, while crews continue clearing and repair.