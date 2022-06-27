Maui News

Kula Forest Reserve remains closed with conditions still unsafe from December storm 

June 27, 2022, 1:00 PM HST
* Updated June 27, 1:06 PM
Listen to this Article
1 minuteLoading Audio... Article will play after ad...
Playing in :00
A
A
A

  • Kula Forest Reserve remains closed due to damage from the December Kona storm. Photo Courtesy: DLNR
  • Kula Forest Reserve. Photo Courtesy: DLNR

Access roads and trails in the Kula Forest Reserve remain closed due to extensive damage and unsafe conditions caused by the December 2021 Kona storm, the state Department of Land and Natural Resources said today.

Washed out gulch crossings and downed trees have disabled access on the single narrow road that serves the reserve. 

While crews continue to clear and repair the roads and trails, the DLNR Division of Forestry and Wildlife also is preparing major road reconstruction projects at two of the main gulch crossings on Waipoli Access Road.  

The major crossings project is expected to be completed by Oct. 1. Upon completion, the state expects to reopen public access to Waipoli Access Road, portions of the reserve and the Cooperative Game Management Area.  

Some areas of the reserve, including the “Number 5 Unit” and Waiakoa Loop Trail will remain closed through 2022, while crews continue clearing and repair. 

Looking for locally based talent?
Post a Job Listing

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Stay in-the-know with daily or weekly
headlines delivered straight to your inbox.
Cancel
Mahalo for Subscribing
×
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information

Comments

This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Owners Give Lahaina Crossroads Tenants More Time Protesters Decry Housing Woes 2Maui Film Premieres Shine Over 5 Nights At Maui Film Festivals Stardust Cinema 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending June 26 2022 4Upcountry W Maui To Be Placed Under Water Shortage Restrictions Starting Thursday 5Maui Nonprofit Receives 180000 Grant For Holistic Approach To Addiction Recovery 6Road Closure Alert For Mill Street In Wailuku