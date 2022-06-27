PC: MPD

Maui Police Department’s Crisis Intervention Team on Friday welcomed 23 newly trained personnel, according to a news release.

It is the 12th class to complete the program since Crisis Intervention Team training launched on Maui in 2013.

Recent graduates included MPD officers, recruits and Multicultural Advisory Counsel members, along with staff in Hawaii State Judiciary, Four Seasons Resort Maui, Roberts Hawaii, Project Vision, Family Life Center-Molokai, KHAKO, Maui Aloha Foundation and Montage.

CIT training is part of MPD’s Critical Outreach and Response through Education unit that works with community agencies on issues, including houseless individuals and those potentially suffering from mental illness.

Hands-on training addresses how to interact with individuals potentially suffering from a mental illness or experiencing an emotional crisis.

It focuses on de-escalating a situation before reaching a point of violence or self-harm while ensuring the individuals receive the appropriate response and care they need, the release said.

The team was the fourth class trained and fourth class in the state to start since the COVID-19 Pandemic under the guidance of Dr. Alicia Rodriguez, Law Enforcement Clinical Psychologist of Waves of Insight.

Guest agencies included instructors and representatives from Aloha House, Aloha Psychological Services, Bo Mahoe, Child and Adult Mental Health Division, Consumers & Family Panel, Family Life Center, Hale Pono Youth Center, Hale O Lanakila “Club House”; Hawaii State Council on Developmental Disabilities, Joey Fernandez, John Tomoso, Ka Hale A Ke Ola Homeless Resource Center, Maui Community Mental Health Center, Maui Memorial Medical Center Emergency Room and Molokini Unit Maui Police Department – CIT Members, Mental Health America, Mental Health Kokua, Micheline Dugue MD, NAMI, Prosecutor’s Office, Roberts Hawaii, State of Hawaii Department of Health-Maui District Office, The Queens Medical Center, Tony Lopez and Waves of Insight.