Robert Cundiff is the chair of the State of Hawaiʻi’s Small Business Regulatory Review Board for Fiscal Year 2022/23. Photo Courtesy

The state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism’s (DBEDT) has announced the officers for the Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) for Fiscal Year 2022/23.

They are:

Robert Cundiff, chair, O‘ahu: Cundiff has been a board member since 2015 and the SBRRB chair for the past three years. He is a principal of Lokama Group, a business/management consulting service.

Mary Albitz, vice-chair, Maui: A member since 2018, Albitz is the owner of Island Art Party, a paint and sip studio located in Kīhei.

Jonathan Shick, second vice-chair, O‘ahu: Shick works for Pono Consulting Group LLC and has been an SBRRB board member since 2019.

The SBRRB is comprised of 10 volunteer members who are current or former owners or officers of businesses from across the state, and the Director of DBEDT or the Director’s designated representative, who serves as an “ex officio” member. Three members are appointed by the Senate President, three members by the Speaker of the House, two members by the SBRRB and two appointed by the Governor.

Other board members are Nancy Atmospera-Walch (O‘ahu), Garth Yamanaka (Hawai‘i), James “Kimo” Lee (Hawai‘i), Will Lydgate (Kaua‘i) and Taryn Rodighiero (Kaua‘i) — and newly appointed board members Sanford Morioka (O‘ahu) and Tessa Gomes (O‘ahu).

“The SBRRB oversees the more than 105,000 small businesses in Hawai‘i for rules and regulations promulgated by state and county agencies,” said Mike McCartney, DBEDT director. “I believe that the SBRRB is very committed to improving the regulatory climate in the state for the benefit of small businesses.”

SBRRB Administrator, Dori Palcovich said the board is now at full capacity, adding “Stay tuned for some innovative changes to the site in the next few months.”

Board Chair Cundiff encouraged small businesses with specific regulatory concerns with Hawaii Administrative Rules to join the monthly meetings.

Meetings are held at 250 S. Hotel Street, Conference Room 436, in Honolulu, and remotely by clicking here.

For more information on SBRRB visit the website at https://sbrrb.hawaii.gov.