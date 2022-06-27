Kailua, off Maui’s north shore, is shown on Google Maps. PC: Google screenshot

A 16-year-old male fell 80 feet into the ocean and was transported to Maui’s main hospital with critical injuries around noon Saturday in Kailua off the north shore, according to a Maui Fire Department news release today.

The teen suffered possible spinal injuries.

After the call at 12:18 p.m. Saturday, fire crews arrived on scene, and Air 1 quickly located the victim on the rocky shoreline.

Rescue 10 personnel extracted the victim and flew him to a landing zone mauka of Hana Highway.

He was then loaded into the Maui Medevac air unit and flown to Maui Memorial Medical Center with critical injuries, the release said.

No other details were immediately available.