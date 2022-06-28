Maui Now stock photo. July 2016

The South Maui District of the county’s Department of Parks and Recreation is accepting applications for its upcoming 8 and younger Youth Basketball League, the Department of Parks and Recreation announced Monday.

Anyone between the ages of 5 and 8 years old may register. Space is limited. The deadline to register is July 11, a news release said.

Registration forms can be picked up at the South Maui permit office located at 303 E. Lipoa St. Games starting June 29.

For more information, contact Kaeo Ah Sau at [email protected] or (808) 891-4966.

