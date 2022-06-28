Half acre burned in fire at homeless encampment in Waiehu, Maui
A fire at a homeless encampment in Waiehu, Maui burned a half acre before being brought under control on Tuesday afternoon.
Fire officials say the blaze was located at the 1300 block of Malaihi Road, and started at around 2:33 p.m. on Tuesday, June 28, 2022.
Upon arrival, first responders found a rubbish fire, which had spread to adjacent areas of brush. According to department reports, difficult access and terrain necessitated the use of the department’s Air 1 helicopter.
Crews encountered hot and gusty trade winds blowing at 30 mph during their firefighting efforts.
The fire was extinguished by 5:17 p.m. No damages or injuries were reported and the cause of the fire is undetermined.
Crews responding to the scene included Engine 14, Engine 6, Wildland 10, Tanker 10, Air 1, and a Battalion Chief.