Maui News
Make the most of your Maui vacation with these top-rated activities: Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
MPD emergency preparedness training today, Thursday at Kīhei Elementary School
A
A
A
Members of the Maui Police Department will be participating in emergency preparedness training from about 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and Thursday at the Kīhei Elementary School campus, a news release said.
Residents should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.
As a safety precaution, please avoid the specific training site, the release added.
Comments
This comments section is a public community forum for the purpose of free expression. Although Maui Now encourages respectful communication only, some content may be considered offensive. Please view at your own discretion. View Comments
Trending Now
1Teen Boy Falls 80 Feet Off North Shore Cliff Into Ocean Transported To Maui Memorial 2Owners Give Lahaina Crossroads Tenants More Time Protesters Decry Housing Woes 3Maui Obituaries Week Ending June 26 2022 4Gov Ige Unveils Veto List Including Renewable Energy Bill That Could Jeopardize Lanaʻi Project 5Kula Forest Reserve Remains Closed With Conditions Still Unsafe From December Storm 6California Man Drowns While Snorkeling At Black Rock In Kaʻanapali