Police car. PC: file image by Wendy Osher.

Members of the Maui Police Department will be participating in emergency preparedness training from about 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. today and Thursday at the Kīhei Elementary School campus, a news release said.

Residents should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.

As a safety precaution, please avoid the specific training site, the release added.