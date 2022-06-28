Hoapili Hale Courthouse in Wailuku. File photo by Wendy Osher.

The Hawaiʻi State Judiciary is resuming its court interpreter orientation workshops in July for people who speak English and another language.

To become a court interpreter, a person must attend the workshop and also pass a written English proficiency exam, court interpreter ethics exam and a criminal background check.

Court interpreters are independent contractors and not Judiciary employees. They assist the courts in providing access to justice to court customers with limited English proficiency. Depending on their performance on written and oral exams, court interpreters are paid $25 to $55 per hour with a two-hour minimum.

The two-day workshops:

Maui: July 27-28, Hoapili Hale (Maui courthouse), 2145 Main St., Wailuku

July 27-28, Hoapili Hale (Maui courthouse), 2145 Main St., Wailuku Hawaii island (Hilo): July 14-15, Hale Kaulike (Hilo courthouse)

July 14-15, Hale Kaulike (Hilo courthouse) Kauai: July 20-21, Puuhonua Kaulike (Kauai courthouse)

July 20-21, Puuhonua Kaulike (Kauai courthouse) Hawaii island (Kona): Aug. 2-3, Keahuolu Courthouse (Kona)

Aug. 2-3, Keahuolu Courthouse (Kona) Oahu: Aug. 13-14, Hawaiʻi Convention Center

Registration forms are available on the Judiciary’s website and from the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at 808-539-4860.

The registration fee is $25, with support from The Office on Violence Against Women, US Department of Justice, Hawai‘i State Coalition Against Domestic Violence and the State Office of Language Access.

For more information, contact the Office on Equality and Access to the Courts at [email protected] or 808-539-4860.