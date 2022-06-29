Shores Tonight Wednesday Surf Surf PM AM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 3-5 3-5 3-5 2-4 South Facing 6-9 6-9 6-8 5-7 East Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5

TONIGHT Weather Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. Low Temperature In the lower 70s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 03:06 PM HST. Low 0.9 feet 09:55 PM HST. High 1.2 feet 01:25 AM HST.

WEDNESDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low -0.3 feet 07:58 AM HST. High 2.6 feet 03:38 PM HST. Sunrise 5:48 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

A slight bump in today's south southwest swell has held many south facing shore surf heights to head high, or slightly over, on face. South surf will hold through the morning and then gradually fall through the day Wednesday as this recent swell fades. West facing shores will also remain steady into tomorrow morning due to a south wrap. Surf along north shores will remain at seasonal levels, or near flat, through rest of the week. Strengthened trade winds will enhance more rough, wind wave driven, waters along eastern facing shores the next few days.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.

Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph.