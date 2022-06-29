Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for June 29, 2022

June 29, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Photo Credit: Todd Melton










Shores
Tonight
Wednesday




Surf

Surf




PM
AM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
3-5
3-5
3-5
2-4 




South Facing
6-9
6-9
6-8
5-7 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 







TONIGHT







Weather
Partly cloudy. Isolated showers. 




Low Temperature
In the lower 70s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 03:06 PM HST.




Low 0.9 feet 09:55 PM HST.




High 1.2 feet 01:25 AM HST.
















WEDNESDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Isolated showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low -0.3 feet 07:58 AM HST.




High 2.6 feet 03:38 PM HST.











Sunrise
5:48 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




A slight bump in today's south southwest swell has held many south facing shore surf heights to head high, or slightly over, on face. South surf will hold through the morning and then gradually fall through the day Wednesday as this recent swell fades. West facing shores will also remain steady into tomorrow morning due to a south wrap. Surf along north shores will remain at seasonal levels, or near flat, through rest of the week. Strengthened trade winds will enhance more rough, wind wave driven, waters along eastern facing shores the next few days. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee high NE short period wind swell in the morning builds a bit for the afternoon.


				  Conditions: Sideshore texture/chop with E winds 20-25mph in the morning decreasing to 15-20mph in the afternoon. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with NNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting WSW 5-10mph. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
Maui Top 20: Maui Visitor & Tourism Information
  
