The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association’s 25th Annual “Excellence in Education presented by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits” golf tournament raised $40,000 to support youth scholarships.

The sold-out event took place on Friday, June 24 at the Kāʻanapali Golf Courses in West Maui.

MHLA’s “19th Annual Excellence in Education” Golf Tournament. Pictured: Platinum Sponsor Team, Waste Pro Hawaii. PC: Pacific Dream Photography

“While the top teams took home some great prizes, the real winners of the event are Maui’s youth,” event organizers said. The popular visitor industry event celebrated 25 years of giving back to Maui’s future business leaders by raising scholarship funding for the following programs:

Academy of Hospitality & Tourism Academies at Baldwin, Lahainaluna and Maui High School

University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Culinary Arts and Hospitality & Tourism Programs

MHLA Member Scholarship Program

Maui Junior Golf

“The Maui Hotel & Lodging Association is committed to giving back to the community and one of those ways is by providing scholarship opportunities to Maui County’s future business leaders,” says Lisa Paulson, Executive Director for the Maui Hotel & Lodging Association in a press release. “We are thrilled that we are able to raise much-needed scholarship funds to invest in our youth.”

Sponsors of the event included: Title Sponsor Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits; Platinum Sponsors Southwest Airlines, Waste Pro Hawaiʻi, Tri-Star Restaurant Group; Gold Level Sponsors Allana Buick & Bers; Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort; Destination Residences Hawaiʻi; Enterprise Truck Rental; Fairmont Kea Lani; First Hawaiian Bank; Grand Wailea; Hyatt Regency Maui; Market Advantage; NETT Distribution; Joseph D. Pluta Realty; People Who Clean; Premier Restoration Hawaii; The Ritz Carlton Kapalua; Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa; The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas; Wailea Beach Resort Maui.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The top teams received prizes ranging from hotel stays to dining certificates to golf rounds to merchandise. The top finisher in this year’s tournament was the Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club team.