51.3 acres acquired in West Maui for County Park

June 30, 2022, 5:48 PM HST
An aerial photo shows 51.3 acres in West Maui acquired by Maui County from Maui Land & Pineapple Co. for a purchase price of $2 million. The land will be used for development of a County park. PC: courtesy County of Maui

The County of Maui has acquired 51.3 acres in West Maui for a purchase price of $2 million from Maui Land & Pineapple Co. for development of a County Park, Mayor Michael Victorino announced today.

The land is located mauka of Honoapiʻilani Highway and on the Lahaina side of Maui Preparatory Academy.

“This was a great opportunity for the County to acquire this land parcel in West Maui for a county park,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release announcement. “Maui County has one of the best parks and recreation programs in the Pacific, and this future park site will add to our well-earned reputation for excellence.”

The Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation will work on required technical studies, including a cultural assessment of the site, prior to community outreach on the new park’s design and features.

