51.3 acres acquired in West Maui for County Park
The County of Maui has acquired 51.3 acres in West Maui for a purchase price of $2 million from Maui Land & Pineapple Co. for development of a County Park, Mayor Michael Victorino announced today.
The land is located mauka of Honoapiʻilani Highway and on the Lahaina side of Maui Preparatory Academy.
“This was a great opportunity for the County to acquire this land parcel in West Maui for a county park,” Mayor Victorino said in a press release announcement. “Maui County has one of the best parks and recreation programs in the Pacific, and this future park site will add to our well-earned reputation for excellence.”
The Maui County Department of Parks and Recreation will work on required technical studies, including a cultural assessment of the site, prior to community outreach on the new park’s design and features.