PC: Make-A-Wish Hawai'i courtesy photo

Six-year-old Kahului resident, Cru, has been waiting for more than two years for “Mickey to get out of quarantine” so he can go to Walt Disney World.

On Saturday, Make-A-Wish Hawai’i and community members surprised him with an event to let him know that his wish would soon come true, according to a news release.

A few months before he turned 2, Cru was diagnosed with an aggressive form of eye cancer. He’s had to endure more than a year of chemo, painful injections, laser therapy and other “terrifying treatments” to try to save his life, the release said.

Through it all, the boy’s friendly, loving personality and bright outlook on life didn’t change.

Another thing that’s consistent is Cru’s passion for big commercial trucks.

Make-A-Wish-Hawai’I’s reveal event Saturday from 3:30 to 6 p.m. at University of Hawai’i Maui College highlighted Cru’s love for the vehicles.

With the help of county Fire, Police and Emergency Management departments, along with many private businesses, Cru was able to see the trucks up close, meet the drivers and honk horns.

Cru was given a piece of a puzzle when he honked the air horn at certain trucks. Once he collected all the puzzle pieces, his family, loved ones and new friends gathered to cheer him on while he assembled a puzzle.

The puzzle revealed that Cru’s wish to meet Mickey Mouse at Walt Disney World once pandemic rules lifted is coming true.

Vehicles at the Saturday event included a Maui Fire Department truck, a Maui County Police Department Lenco “BearCat” armored tactical vehicle and a Maui County Department of Environmental Management’s refuse truck. There will also be trucks from Hawaii National Guard, Maui Disposal Co., Kitagawa’s Towing & Transport, Hawaii National Guard, Aloha Waste Systems Inc., Tri Isle Inc., Surf Rentals, Goodfellow Bros., West Maui Construction, Alpha Inc. and Waste Pro Hawaii, the release said.

Cru’s wish is made possible by the generosity of an anonymous donor from Maui.

Headquartered in Honolulu, Make-A-Wish Hawaii helps grant life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight their illness, the organization said.

More than 400 volunteers have granted more than 1,500 wishes for local keiki across the state since 1982; the organization has hosted more than 17,000 other wishes for children around the world who have wished to visit Hawai’i.

For more information about Make-A-Wish Hawaii, visit its website.