The Tools for School Drive has helped more than 8.000 keiki in Maui County over the last decade. Photos Courtesy: Maui United Way

Maui United Way’s annual Tools for School Drive — to provide essential supplies to children on Maui, Moloka’i and Lāna’i for the upcoming school year — runs through July 15.

The drive began a decade ago as a project of then 10-year-old Jolee Correa after she saw some of her classmates arrive on the first day of school without needed supplies.

Drop-off locations for the 2022 Tools for School Drive are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Here are the locations:

Pacific Media Group Radio studios, 311 Ano St. in Kahului

JW Cameron Center, 95 Mahalani St. in Wailuku

HMSA Service Center, Pu’unene Shopping Center, 70 Ho’okele St., Suite 1220 in Kahulu

For more information, or to make a donation online, click here.

Over the past 10 years, the Tools for School Drive has helped more than 8,000 keiki with school supplies that are distributed by partner agencies of Maui United Way, including Boys and Girls Club, Women Helping Women and Big Brother Big Sisters.

Last year, the drive focused on requesting supplies that were the biggest financial burdens to families. These supplies included Sharpie permanent markers, Expo dry erase markers, Crayola crayons and markers, long-lasting plastic folders and quality erasers and pencils.

With the help of generous volunteers, donors and supporters, more than 1,000 keiki, including over 300 children on Lana’i, received essential school supplies.

The Tools for School Drive’s success is supported by community partners and sponsors. Pacific Media Group, which owns Maui Now, has sponsored media on its radio stations for the past 10 years; and four years ago Hawai’i Medical Service Association (HMSA) joined the effort by purchasing additional supplies that are not donated.