30 Maui teens learn about budgeting, credit and saving in financial literary class
Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center hosted a financial literacy class for 30 teenagers to learn about budgeting, credit, saving – and the cost of raising children.
The four-day, in-person class ended Wednesday in Wailuku with a graduation ceremony. Students received a certificate and some goodies provided by Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union.
Due to the popular interest in the class, morning and afternoon sessions were held. The instructors were Lianne Peros-Busch, MEO business development specialist, and Jaimie Dukelow of Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union.
The Business Development Center partnered on the workshop with the Maui County Office of Economic Development and the credit union.