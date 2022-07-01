Maui News

30 Maui teens learn about budgeting, credit and saving in financial literary class

July 1, 2022, 1:30 PM HST
Updated July 1, 8:00 AM
Fifteen Maui teenagers graduated from the afternoon class of the MEO financial literacy class. Photo Courtesy: MEO

Maui Economic Opportunity’s Business Development Center hosted a financial literacy class for 30 teenagers to learn about budgeting, credit, saving – and the cost of raising children.

The four-day, in-person class ended Wednesday in Wailuku with a graduation ceremony. Students received a certificate and some goodies provided by Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union.

Due to the popular interest in the class, morning and afternoon sessions were held. The instructors were Lianne Peros-Busch, MEO business development specialist, and Jaimie Dukelow of Hawai‘i State Federal Credit Union.

Darren Yamada (front), Jaede Hinau-Kobatake and Isabel Noble attend MEO’s teen financial literacy class. Photo Courtesy: MEO

The Business Development Center partnered on the workshop with the Maui County Office of Economic Development and the credit union.

