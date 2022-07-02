File Photo by Wendy Osher.

Ka Lima O Maui has been selected as the upcoming beneficiary of the ʻOhana Fuels’ Fuel Up. Do Good. program.

Through the program ʻOhana Fuels serves the needs of the local community by donating a portion of proceeds from every gallon of gasoline purchased at ʻOhana Fuels stations in that community.

For sales made during the months of July through September, donations will go to Ka Lima O Maui.

In addition, ʻOhana Fuels will donate the space and supplies to allow Ka Lima O Maui to set up a carwash on Aug. 6 and Sept. 24 at their Wākea Avenue site in Kahului to benefit the Hui Club of Ka Lima O Maui.