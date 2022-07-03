2019 File Photo: Courtesy Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network / Hawaiʻi Parent Leadership Training Institute.

Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network is now accepting online applications for its free training program for Maui County residents who want the tools and knowledge to make positive changes in their communities.



The Hawaiʻi Parent Leadership Training Institute helps participants become strong, confident community leaders by developing their leadership, communication and advocacy skills. The 20-week program is the only one of its kind in the state. Through PLTI, participants identify issues that impact children and practice their new skills by completing hands-on projects in their own communities.



“Parents, caregivers, and residents statewide know the challenges facing their neighborhoods, schools, and communities,” said Deborah Zysman, Executive Director of Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network. “Each year, we’re so inspired by the participants that come out of PLTI and generate impactful solutions for their communities.”



Since 2015, PLTI has trained more than 95 alumni on Oʻahu, Maui, Hawaiʻi Island, and Kauaʻi. This year, there will be in-person programs available on Maui and Oʻahu, along with a virtual program available statewide, starting in September 2022. All community members that are passionate about the welfare of children are encouraged to learn more and apply.



“It’s so important that parents, caregivers, and families can effectively use their voices and influence the laws, policies, and systems that affect their children and communities,” said Mele Andrade, HCAN’s Director of Family Engagement and Training. “By increasing civic engagement, we can improve outcomes for Hawaiʻi’s children and communities.”



PLTI is organized by the nonprofit Hawaiʻi Children’s Action Network, which is dedicated to ensuring that all keiki are safe, healthy, and ready to learn. The program is supported by local and national funders, including the Hawaiʻi State Department of Health, City and County of Honolulu, Alliance for Early Success, Aloha United Way, Family Values Work, Hawaiʻi Community Foundation, HT Hayashi Foundation, McInerny Foundation, and Samuel N. & Mary Castle Foundation. The evidence-based curriculum is provided by the National Parent Leadership Institute.