2022 Gintong Pamana Leadership Awardees and scholarship recipients.

The Maui Filipino Chamber of Commerce announced five outstanding Filipino leaders in the community to receive the prestigious Gintong Pamana Leadership Award this year, and fourteen students who are receiving scholarships from the Chamber’s foundation.

Since 1995, the Chamber has honored Filipino leaders of our community with outstanding achievements and record in community service in various fields. The awardees will be recognized at the formal evening banquet Gintong Pamana on Wednesday, July 13, 5:30 p.m. at the Maui Beach Hotel.

The evening will feature dinner, entertainment and inspirational remarks from the honorees. Tickets are at $75, and sponsorship tables are available at mauifilipinochamber.com.

Nora Cabanilla Takushi

Most recently, Takushi led the efforts as Chairperson for the Quincentennial anniversary (500 years) of Christianity Celebration in the Philippines held on Maui, which was attended by hundreds of religious practitioners across the State. She served in various leadership capacities through many years of service for the Filipino Catholic Club, where she received the highest recognition for her dedication and volunteerism. She is also a member of Maria Lanakila Church in Lahaina, where another roster of a long list of activities add to her busy schedule.

During the pandemic, Nora was instrumental in the Bayanihan Food Drive by the Binhi At Ani Filipino Community Center, where she served as President. Her team distributed food assistance to the community, providing sustenance and hope during the most difficult times of the pandemic. Nora fostered collaboration with multiple agencies, vendors, and other volunteers. The Center also hosted vaccination drives, in addition to its scholarship and cultural programs, like the annual Barrio Fiesta.

But the most notable aspect in Nora’s leadership, according to her peers, is her reliability. “She takes on tasks with a radiant smile, and her passion to give back to the community shines in her work. Plus, she will do the electric slide with you, if you need a dance partner,” the announcement said.

Lance D. Collins, Ph. D.

Collins is an attorney in private practice in Maui with a focus on good government law, land rights and appellate practice. He also serves as a per diem district and family court judge.

He earned his Ph.D. in Philippine Studies from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and previously taught in the Ilokano Language and Literature Program there. He also previously taught the Legal Clerk Certificate course at the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College.

His researches on the legal history of the Philippines and of Hawaiʻi have been published in both as book chapters and as journal articles. He has also presented his research on popular Philippine culture at numerous academic conferences.

He compiled and indexed the 17-volume Proceedings of the Maui Charter Commission, 1964 – 2012 and edited Tourism Impacts West Maui, Social Change in West Maui, Civil Society in West Maui and Thinking about Traffic in West Maui.

He previously served on the Maui County Liquor Control Adjudication Board and as chair of the 2021-2022 Maui County Charter Commission.

He has produced several musical albums including, most recently, Nā Hōkū Hanohano award finalist Kāwili — an album of Philippine folk songs reinterpreted as Hawaiian mele.

While he has family all over the Philippines today, his ancestors historically hailed from Batangas and Masbate.

Dr. Lui Hokoana

Dr. Hokoana is the current Chancellor of the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College. He has provided the leadership and guidance throughout the continuous Western Association of Schools and Colleges accreditation process which is a world-renowned accrediting association.

“While doing so, he made sure the college remains deeply rooted in the community, ensuring that students don’t give up on their dreams, especially for future generations of Native Hawaiians and Filipinos who seek higher education,” according to the announcement.

During the pandemic, Dr. Hokoana made sure UH Maui College was involved in recovery and healing efforts for the county. He collaborated with the County of Maui, Hawaiʻi National Guard, and the Department of Health to ensure successful operations and missions were run at a high level by providing the necessary resources, manpower, and technical support for testing, contact tracing, and vaccinations. “Important tactical operations for the community’s safety and well-being were made possible because of Lui’s involvement,” organizers said.

Lui began his academic career as a counselor, writing and managing grants such as the Kuʻina, Po’okela and Liko a’e grant. He was the Vice Chancellor of student affairs at UH West Oʻahu and served various roles within the UH System helping secure millions of dollars in county, state, federal and private funds.

Arnold and Marjorie Magbual

This Magbual couple works behind the scenes of Wailuku’s Four Sisters Bakery. They are famous for their butter rolls among other delicious baked goods, their thanksgiving pumpkin pie drive, and community support through numerous fundraising partners.

They took over the bakery operations of the quaint yellow shop on Vineyard Street when Arnold’s parents retired in 2004. “Today, the bakery is an iconic landmark and has become an integral part of the community’s fabric, which continues to bring joy to residents and visitors,” according to the announcement.

Arnold recalls memories working in the kitchen since he was 11 years old. Following the footsteps of his dad, who was a Master Baker at Pan De Manila and opened the bakery in 1983, Arnold graduated from then-Maui Community College with a culinary degree. He worked as a baker at the Maui Intercontinental Hotel and as a cook at the Grand Wailea Hotel.

Marjorie was a staff nurse previously serving in various capacities in the Philippines, Chicago and is now an RN at Kula hospital for 26 years. She does this while helping run kitchen and front-of-house operations at Four Sisters Bakery, and with other aspects of the business.

This power couple raised two kids – Noah, who is a Masters graduate at Stanford, and Athen who will attend New York University. Both are scholars of the Maui Filipino Chamber Foundation.

Christina ‘Lucy’ Porte, RN, BSN

Christine ‘Lucy’ Porte is a Registered Nurse for about 40 years and is a Clinical Instructor for CNA Hawaiʻi Institute, LLC. She is the founding president of the Philippine Nurses Association Maui Hawaiʻi Chapter, where she currently serves as Executive Director and the Parliamentarian.

“Lucy feels most accomplished when she imparts knowledge about nursing to her students,” according to the announcement.

Throughout the years, Lucy has led and volunteered in numerous community-building efforts, especially in the promotion of health care, such as the distribution of COVID test kits and other educational materials – targeting underserved communities.

Lucy is also passionate about correcting misinformation on COVID, especially in the Filipino community, and was a guest in radio shows. She has written legislative testimony to help build capacity in our communities, such as more dialysis chairs.

Finally, as an advocate of proper nutrition, Lucy also volunteers in many feeding programs to support the homeless and the hungry.

She received her nursing training and obtained her Associate Degree in Nursing from the University of Hawaiʻi Maui College; and pursued and completed her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the University of Phoenix.

As a St. Anthony High School alumna, she continues her faith formation through involvement at Christ the King Church. Lucy is mom to Phillip Campos, and grandmother to Eliana and Elliot, “the love of her life.”

2022 Gintong Pamana Scholarship recipients

The 2022 Scholarship recipients: