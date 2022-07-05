Hawaiʻi Energy rebates are available for the purchase/installation of solar water heaters, heat pump water heaters, new refrigerators, new AC units and other energy-efficient items.

Hawaiʻi Energy has launched new rebates for residents who are investing in energy-efficient equipment and installations.

Most of the rebates have been increased from the previous year, in an effort to keep up with the rising costs of goods. The rebates are available now until June 30, 2023, or until funding runs out.

Caroline Carl, executive director at Hawaiʻi Energy, said the new rebates come at a pivotal time with costs rising for fuel and energy, and with the usual 18% increase in energy use during the summer months.

Hawaiʻi Energy is the state’s Public Benefits Fund administrator that focuses on energy-efficiency education and clean-energy initiatives.

The rebates can help Hawai‘i’s residents with up-front costs to invest in energy-efficient equipment and installations. New rebates include:

Solar Water Heater – $1,000: Rebate given for installing a new solar water heating system with one of Hawai‘i Energy’s participating contractors.

Heat Pump Water Heater – $500: Instant rebate given at the point of purchase from one of Hawai‘i Energy’s participating retail locations.

Tune-Up/Maintenance Services: $150 for solar water heater tune-up and $75 for air conditioner tune-up. Annual maintenance is key to extending the longevity of your systems and ensuring maximum efficiency. Receive a rebate off the cost of a tune-up when booking with one of Hawai‘i Energy’s participating contractors.

Refrigerator Trade-Up – $200: Earn $200 toward the purchase of a new ENERGY STAR refrigerator when you trade in an old, working model

“Rid-A-Fridge” Recycling – $75: Earn cool cash just for getting rid of an old working [garage] refrigerator or freezer, no purchase necessary. Free haul-away and recycling included.

Air Conditioners – up to $750: Earn rebates for purchasing ENERGY STAR or other efficiently-rated air conditioning systems. They include $25 instant rebate for standard window AC models; $45 instant rebate for dual-inverter; up to $350 depending on capacity for a Mini-Split with variable refrigerator flow; and $750 for central AC replacement system.

Swimming Pool Pumps – $150: Rebate given for the purchase and installation of a new, ENERGY STAR pool pump with a variable frequency drive.

Rebates are available to residential electric utility ratepayers on Maui, Molokaʻi, Lāna‘i, the Big Island and O‘ahu. They are available on a first-come, first-served basis and are subject to the availability of funds.

Hawaii Energy and its programs are funded through contributions to the Public Benefits Fund, which is collected as a fee on electric bills from Hawaiian Electric Company customers and managed by the Hawaii Public Utilities Commission.

Kaua‘i residents are serviced by a utility cooperative and therefore not eligible for Hawai‘i Energy rebates.

Hawai‘i Energy also offers several specialized programs exclusively for low-to-medium income communities and/or rural areas for significantly-subsidized appliance purchasing. The Energy Smart 4 Homes program provides in-home installations for free to qualified households for smaller, energy-efficient household devices like advanced power strips, LED light bulbs and efficient shower heads.

For more information or for a full list of rebates and services, visit Hawai‘i Energy’s website at hawaiienergy.com/rebates.