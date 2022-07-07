Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu. Photo Credit: Wendy Osher.

The Federal Aviation Administration will award $10 million in competitive grant funding — drawn from the landmark $1.2 trillion Bipartisan Infrastructure Package — to the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu.

This funding is in addition to the $49.2 million awarded in December to the Hawai’i Department of Transportation/Airports of Division from the infrastructure package.

“As Hawai‘i emerges from the pandemic and our tourism industry recovers, the federal funding for our airports will improve customer experiences, move goods through the economy more efficiently to lower prices, and enhance US competitiveness,” said US Rep. Ed Case of Hawaiʻi.

Competitive grants are awarded based on merit; while formula funds are distributed automatically, according to specific criteria.

“Americans deserve modern airports that meet the needs of their families and growing passenger demand,” US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said. “Funded through President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, today’s grants will improve our airport terminals while also creating good jobs in communities across the country.”

The $10 million awarded to the Honolulu Airport (HNL) will help fund the reconstruction of the 1970’s terminal roadway that includes approximately 142,000 square feet of pavement. It also will be used for drainage and lighting on the Ewa and Diamond Head concourses.

Today’s grant funding is from the Airport Terminal Program, one of three aviation programs created by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Package (BIP). The law provides $1 billion annually for five years for Airport Terminal grants.

“This is just the latest of many tangible benefits to Hawai‘i from the BIP, the largest federal reinvestment ever in our backbone infrastructure across the country,” Rep. Case said.

The BIP will deliver over time about $3 billion to the State of Hawaiʻi for roads and bridges, water infrastructure, climate resilience projects, access to broadband and other infrastructure-related projects.