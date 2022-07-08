Keith Regan (2018)

The Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority’s Chief Administrative Officer Keith Regan will be departing the agency on August 3 to assume a new leadership role at the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

Prior to joining the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, Regan served as Finance Director and Managing Director for the County of Maui. His new role will be Business Management Officer at the state Department of Commerce and Consumer Affairs.

“Since he took this role on in December of 2018, Keith has been a steady hand guiding our administrative affairs through record-setting visitor numbers, the adoption of a new strategic plan, the collapse and reemergence of the industry during the pandemic, and HTA’s move to new funding sources, procurement procedures, and reporting requirements,” said John De Fries, HTA President and Chief Executive Officer in an agency press release announcement. “In Keith I have found a trustworthy colleague and a lifelong friend. My best wishes are extended to his wife Lynn and son Riley as Keith embarks upon this new chapter in his accomplished career.”

Regan said, “The team at the HTA is one of the most dedicated, experienced, capable and passionate teams I’ve worked with over the years. The opportunity to participate in the shift towards regenerative tourism and destination management has been one of the highlights of my time here. I will miss every one of my colleagues and will cherish the experiences we’ve shared forever.”

The Chief Administrative Officer oversees the administrative, fiscal, procurement, and human resources operations of the Hawaiʻi Tourism Authority, as well as the management of the Hawaiʻi Convention Center.

While a search is conducted for Regan’s successor, Vice President of Finance Marc Togashi will serve as Acting Chief Administrative Officer beginning August 4. Togashi has been with HTA for over a decade and served as Acting Chief Executive Officer during a previous leadership transition.