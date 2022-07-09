Maui Surf

Maui Surf Forecast for July 09, 2022

July 9, 2022, 6:00 AM HST
Shores
Today
Sunday




Surf

Surf




AM
PM
AM
PM 




North Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




West Facing
0-2
0-2
0-2
0-2 




South Facing
2-4
2-4
3-5
3-5 




East Facing
2-4
2-4
2-4
2-4 







TODAY







Weather
Partly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.3 feet 12:30 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









TONIGHT







Weather
Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. 




Low Temperature
Around 70. 




Winds
East winds around 15 mph.











Tides




   Kahului
Low 1.3 feet 06:45 PM HST.




High 1.4 feet 09:50 PM HST.




Low -0.3 feet 05:15 AM HST.
















SUNDAY







Weather
Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. 




High Temperature
In the mid 80s. 




Winds
East winds 15 to 20 mph. 











Tides




   Kahului
High 2.6 feet 01:13 PM HST. 











Sunrise
5:51 AM HST. 




Sunset
7:11 PM HST.









Swell Summary




No significant swells are expected over the next several days. Southerly swells are expected Sunday onwards, boosting surf to at or above summer average heights for south facing shores. An easterly swell generated by tropical cyclone Bonnie in the eastern Pacific is expected to arrive early in the new week. 




NORTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.


				  Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph. 


SOUTH SHORE 



				  am        pm  


				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W. 


WEST SIDE 



				  am        pm  



				  Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.



				  Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon. 




Data Courtesy of NOAA.gov and SwellInfo.com

 
  
  
 
        
				

					

            
          

          

					              
                            
                            
                            
              					

					
