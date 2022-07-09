Shores Today Sunday Surf Surf AM PM AM PM North Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 West Facing 0-2 0-2 0-2 0-2 South Facing 2-4 2-4 3-5 3-5 East Facing 2-4 2-4 2-4 2-4

TODAY Weather Partly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.3 feet 12:30 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

TONIGHT Weather Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Low Temperature Around 70. Winds East winds around 15 mph. Tides Kahului Low 1.3 feet 06:45 PM HST. High 1.4 feet 09:50 PM HST. Low -0.3 feet 05:15 AM HST.

SUNDAY Weather Mostly sunny. Scattered showers. High Temperature In the mid 80s. Winds East winds 15 to 20 mph. Tides Kahului High 2.6 feet 01:13 PM HST. Sunrise 5:51 AM HST. Sunset 7:11 PM HST.

Swell Summary

No significant swells are expected over the next several days. Southerly swells are expected Sunday onwards, boosting surf to at or above summer average heights for south facing shores. An easterly swell generated by tropical cyclone Bonnie in the eastern Pacific is expected to arrive early in the new week.

NORTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Knee to thigh high NE short period wind swell.

Conditions: Sideshore/choppy with E winds 20-25mph.

SOUTH SHORE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Glassy in the morning with WNW winds less than 5mph. Semi glassy/semi bumpy conditions for the afternoon with the winds shifting to the W.

WEST SIDE

am pm

Surf: Minimal (ankle high or less) surf.

Conditions: Clean with E winds 15-20mph in the morning increasing to 20-25mph in the afternoon.