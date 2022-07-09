Maui News

Mayor Victorino and Sen. Schatz meet with DOT to discuss Honoapiʻilani realignment

July 9, 2022, 12:41 PM HST
Sen. Brian Schatz, Ed Sniffen, and Maui Mayor Michael Victorino. PC: County of Maui / Shane Tegarden

Maui County Mayor Michael Victorino hosted US Senator Brian Schatz and Ed Sniffen, Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation Deputy Director on Friday for a site visit to discuss plans to realign Honoapiʻilani Highway.  Combined State and Federal funding for the project totals $90 million. The County of Maui is providing the land. 

“The relocation of the critical highway would not happen without the strong advocacy of Senator Brian Schatz and the support of Governor David Ige,” said Mayor Victorino. “If the County of Maui had to pay this bill, it would cost $57,000 for each man, woman and child who lives here. The sincere interest Senator Schatz showed during his site visit really demonstrates his warm aloha for Maui County.”

The section of Honoapiʻilani Highway between Papalaua Beach and the area popularly called “Cut Mountain” will be moved inland. Work is expected to begin as soon as late 2024. Growing threats from coastal erosion and sea level rise are fueling an urgency to act in the near future.

The work may be complete as soon as late 2028, and is not expected to affect access in and out of West Maui at any time, according to a press release issued by the Mayor’s office.

