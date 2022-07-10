Maui News
Maui Police Department emergency preparedness training on Lānaʻi, July 11
Members of the Maui Police Department will participate in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Lānaʻi High and Elementary School campus on Monday, July 11, 2022, from approximately 8 a.m.to 12 p.m.
Residents should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.
As a safety precaution, please avoid the specific training site.
