Members of the Maui Police Department will participate in an Emergency Preparedness Training on the Lānaʻi High and Elementary School campus on Monday, July 11, 2022, from approximately 8 a.m.to 12 p.m.

Residents should expect to see an influx of emergency response vehicles and officers on the campus. As part of the training, loud noises may occur.

As a safety precaution, please avoid the specific training site.