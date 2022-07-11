Maui News

Marriott Vacations Worldwide looking to hire 130 employees at four Maui resorts

July 11, 2022, 10:57 AM HST
Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club

Marriott Vacations Worldwide is hiring for up to 130 positions locally at its four Maui resorts which include: Marriott’s Maui Ocean Club, The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas, The Westin Kāʻanapali Ocean Resort Villas North and The Westin Nanea Ocean Villas.

The company will host a virtual hiring event tomorrow, Tuesday, July 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Available positions vary. “Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s hourly positions are known for being stable and flexible with predictable schedules. First, second and third shift opportunities are available, as well as weekends – on a full- or part-time basis,” according to a resort announcement.

Salaried management positions are also available. Relevant industry experience is preferred but not required, and paid training will be provided.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide offers discounts on exciting vacation experiences and stays at its global resorts for associates, their families and friends. Associates have access to a comprehensive benefits package including medical, dental and vision plans; paid time off; enrollment in a 401(k) retirement plan and employee stock purchase program; tuition reimbursement; employee assistance counseling and financial counseling; and other support, such as onsite parking, monthly educational webinars and more.

“Marriott Vacations Worldwide is dedicated to the holistic well-being and professional growth of its associates. In fact, 30% of Maui associates have been employed with the company for more than 10 years,” according to the MVW.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide was named a 2021 “Best Employer” globally by Kincentric, an expert consultant company helping organizations use employee driven data to add value and drive business results. In June 2022, Marriott Vacations Worldwide was certified as a Most Loved Workplace®, based on the Love of Workplace Index™, which keeps track of employee satisfaction and sentiment and is backed by Best Practice Institute (BPI) research and analysis.

