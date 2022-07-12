Manawainui Gulch. PC: County of Maui

Emergency work to remove and dispose of loose rocks at Manawainui Gulch will require the daytime closure of Piʻilani Highway at Milepost 27.5 from Saturday, July 16, through Tuesday, July 19. The planned closure will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Manawainui Gulch. PC: County of Maui

Manawainui Gulch is on the southern flank of Haleakalā between Kanaio and Kaupō. Motorists visiting Hāna should plan to return to Central Maui on Hāna Highway via Keʻanae and Haʻikū. Motorists traveling from Kula and Kēōkea will not be able to drive through to Hāna during construction hours.

Prometheus Construction is the contractor for the project to remove and dispose of loose rocks and debris. Other work includes repairing wire mesh and replacing guardrails.

Electronic sign boards will be installed at four locations to inform motorists of the roadway closure. The signs will be posted on Hāna Highway in Haʻikū and Hāna town, and in Kula and ʻUlupalakua.

Manawainui locator map. PC: County of Maui

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at 808-270-7745.