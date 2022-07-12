Aerial imagery of Hotel Wailea. PC: Elliott Chau / Hotel Wailea

Today Hotel Wailea was named the No. 1 hotel resort in Hawaiʻi in Travel + Leisure’s World’s Best Awards.

The Four Seasons Resort Maui at Wailea, Maui is ranked No. 3; Montage Kapalua Bay, Maui is No. 5; Four Seasons Resort Lānaʻi, Lānaʻi is No. 10; Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Maui is No. 18; and Fairmont Kea Lani, Maui rounds out the list at No. 20. A complete list of Hawaii’s winners is available here.

Hotel Wailea, is a luxury adults-only resort. Marking a banner year for Hotel Wailea’s 10th anniversary, the annual World’s Best Awards recognizes the best resorts around the globe as decided upon by its readers.

Firepit at Hotel Wailea. PC: Linny Morris / Hotel Wailea

With just 72 suites spread across 15 acres, Hotel Wailea offers uniquely styled, customized experiences. In April 2022, Hotel Wailea was also recognized by Travel + Leisure as a Top 500 Hotel in the World.

“When we decided to be the first independent luxury hotel in Hawaiʻi with an adults-only focus 10 years ago, we set out to create an experience that had not been seen before in Hawaiʻi,” said Jonathan McManus, Founder and Partner, Hotel Wailea and Private Label Collection. “Travel + Leisure World’s Best is decided by the most discerning travelers from around the world, and this recognition is a powerful testament to the extraordinary experience at Hotel Wailea that has resonated with our guests who continue to return year after year. We are grateful to our dedicated team who put their heart and soul into providing unforgettable moments for our guests each day.”

Hotel Wailea cabana view. PC: Christy Stesky / Hotel Waiela

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

Maui was also ranked:

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

As the anchor of Hawaiʻi-based hospitality management company Private Label Collection, Hotel Wailea features private ocean view Treehouse dining, a vintage Porsche driving adventure and an expert-guided Maui beach safari with hand crafted picnic baskets.

Hotel Wailea treehouse restaurant. PC: Aaron Scales / Hotel Wailea

An incubator of Hawaiʻi’s up and coming culinary talent, Hotel Wailea cultivates the next generation of young talent in the hotel’s state of the art Hestan-designed kitchen. The recently reinvented open-air Birdcage lounge features 180-degree sunset views and the Restaurant at Hotel Wailea invites guests to enjoy multi-course meals sourced from local farms and fishermen.

Birdcage lounge. PC: Courtesy Hotel Wailea

In gratitude to guests who contributed to this year’s World’s Best Awards survey, Hotel Wailea is offering Travel + Leisure readers an exclusive experience in the hotel’s most requested accommodation, the Celebration Ocean View Suites, through the end of 2022. Readers can book a package that features a VIP welcome amenity, a bottle of Laurent-Perrier Brut champagne, a $250 dining credit and daily breakfast for guests to enjoy on their suite’s private lānai or at the al fresco Restaurant at Hotel Wailea. Booking dates are now through Sept. 30, with stay dates Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, 2022. A minimum of five nights is required.

Celebration Ocean View Suite at the Hotel Wailea. PC: Hotel Wailea

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW AD

The Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards recognize the top hotels, islands, cities, cruise lines, airlines, and spas around the globe based on the results of the Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2022 readers’ survey. Readers rated hotels on the following characteristics: rooms/facilities, location, service, food, value.

Hotel Wailea and the World’s Best Awards will appear in the August 2022 issue of Travel + Leisure.

For reservations, please visit www.hotelwailea.com.