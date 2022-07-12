Brittney Hill. PC: Maui Police Department

Update:

As of 12:29 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, Brittney Hill was located and found to be in good health. The Maui Police Department thanked the public for their assistance.

Previous Post:

The Maui Police Department is seeking the public’s help with any information on the whereabouts of 22-year-old Brittney Hill.

Police say Hill reportedly left the Maui Memorial Medical Center on foot on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, sometime after midnight.

Her family is concerned for her safety and well-being, according to police reports.

Hill is described as 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs about 160 pounds, and has brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue colored romper with a floral print (as depicted in the photo). It is unknown what type of footwear she was wearing.

Anyone with information on Hill’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Maui Police Department’s non-emergency number at 808-244-6400. If it’s an emergency, dial 911, and refer to MPD report #22-021908