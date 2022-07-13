MHF Food & Film Festival. (8.3.2019) Photo credit Bryan Berkowitz

After a two year pause, Maui Huliau Foundation, a nonprofit organization offering environmental education programs to Maui youth, will again host its annual benefit celebration at Sugar Beach Event’s oceanfront venue in Kīhei.

The event will feature a farm-to-table six course meal prepared by local chefs, a selection of short films by Maui Huliau’s youth filmmakers, a cash bar run by Sugar Beach Events, and live ‘ukulele music by Nā Hōkū Hanohano award-nominated musician Arlie-Avery Asiu.

In addition to sharing student films created during the school year, students also create a film featuring some of the local farms where the ingredients for the farm-to-table meal are grown. Event sponsors include Skyline Hawaiʻi, CDF Engineering, Blue Ginger Hawaiʻi, Hawaiian Paddle Sports, and Hawaiian Electric Company.

MHF Food & Film Fest (7.28.18). Photo credit Bryan Berkowitz

“It’s inspiring to see the showcased films done by our island youth at the Huliau Food and Film Festival”, said Mahina Martin, Director of Government and Community Affairs for Hawaiian Electric Company, an event sponsor, “Seeing the enthusiasm, talent, and compassion that comes across in their films leaves you believing our future is in good hands.”

A talented team of chefs will serve fresh, locally inspired small plates and desserts. The volunteer chef team includes John Cadman of Maui Breadfruit Company and Pono Pies, Lee Anderson of Sugar Beach Events, Chef Zach Laidlaw of Hua Momona Farms, Dean Louie of UH Maui College, Maja Liotta of Lilikoi Creations, and private chef Carol Wallack.

MHF Food & Film Festival. (7.28.18) Photo credit Bryan Berkowitz

“I am so happy that the Huliau Food and Film Festival is back”, said Lee Anderson, an event chef and owner of Sugar Beach Events, “It is always exciting to see the students and the impact this fundraiser has on their programs, not to mention being surrounded by really talented chefs and some seriously delicious food. It is a fantastic way to support our local farmers and showcase the home grown ingredients we use every day.”

Students filming at Hua Momona Farms. Photo credit Maui Huliau Foundation.

The Huliau Food & Film Festival will be held on Saturday Aug. 6, 2022 from 6-8:30pm. There are only a handful of tables left and there will not be any day-off ticket sales. Event capacity has been reduced this year and guests will be seated outdoors only with members of their own party. Table prices vary according to table size and include a six course meal and on-site parking. Drinks will be available for purchase from Sugar Beach Events’ bar.

Reservations can be made online at www.mauihuliaufoundation.org/huliau-food-film-festival.

All proceeds will benefit Maui Huliau Foundation’s youth programs, which focus on filmmaking, leadership, zero waste, climate change, ʻāina-based education, careers in conservation, and more.

Maui Huliau Foundation also offers summer programs with their community partners, including a free Makai Exploration Day on July 18, and their alumni-led Eco-Adventure July 26-29.

For more information on summer programs visit www.mauihuliaufoundation.org/summercamp.