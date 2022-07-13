Maui News

Maui Council to hear homeowner exemption bills

July 13, 2022, 9:05 PM HST
Legislation related to homeowner exemptions from real property tax will be heard by the Maui County Council on Friday.

Council Vice-Chair Keani Rawlins-Fernandez made the announcement that Bill 93 (2022) and Bill 110, CD1 (2022) are scheduled for passage.

Introduced by Rawlins-Fernandez, Bill 93 would amend the Maui County Code to increase the homeowner exemptions for a principal home to $300,000 and for a long-term rental to $400,000, beginning Jan. 1.

Bill 110 was introduced by Councilmember Michael J. Molina to allow those with a 70% or higher disability rating from the US Department of Veterans Affairs to qualify for a lower annual real property tax bill.

“Our community is suffering the effects of the ongoing pandemic, rising food and gasoline costs and other economic stress,” said Rawlins-Fernandez in a press release announcement. She chairs the Budget and Finance Committee, which recommended passage of both bills. “These bills are part of the council’s ongoing reform efforts to promote equity in the county’s real property tax system and help local residents thrive even as everyday living is becoming more and more expensive.”

Committee Report 22-63, recommending passage of Bill 93, noted that the last increase in the homeowner exemption was in 2006. As stated in Committee Report 22-64, Bill 110, CD1, would allow severely disabled veterans to pay just 50% of the otherwise applicable minimum real property tax, which is $350 for the current fiscal year.

In addition to receiving live testimony by phone or video conference, the council will accept written testimony. For instructions on submitting testimony, please visit MauiCounty.us/testify.

The meeting will also be available to view live online and on Akaku Channel 53. For more information on the bills and other agenda items, visit MauiCounty.us/agendas.

