Crime Statistics

Maui police launch murder investigation into Haʻikū death

July 13, 2022, 1:12 PM HST
Maui police have launched a murder investigation into the death of a 54-year-old man, after officers were called to a Haʻikū home on Tuesday morning.

Officers responded to the home at around 9:16 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, for a report of an unresponsive man.

Upon arrival, no life-saving measures were performed as officers determined the man to be deceased.  Injuries to the decedent’s body and crime scene evidence depict foul play may have been involved, according to police reports.  

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

A person of interest has been identified and is currently in police custody on unrelated charges.

The victim’s identity is currently being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The investigation is still ongoing, and is currently classified as a second degree murder investigation.

Comments

