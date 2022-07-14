Crime Statistics

Haʻikū murder victim identified; suspect remains in police custody

July 14, 2022, 9:29 PM HST
Mike Pharisien, 51, of Haʻikū. PC: Maui Police Department

Maui police have identified the victim of a suspected murder as 54-year-old Steven Holm of Haʻikū.

Police also released the name of the suspect as 51-year-old Mike Pharisien, also of Haʻikū, Maui. Pharisien remained in police custody at last report, but charges were forthcoming, according to police. He was being held on unrelated charges, according to an earlier press release.

The case is currently under investigation as a second degree murder.

Maui police have launched the murder investigation, after officers were called to a home in Haʻikū on Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the home at around 9:16 a.m. on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, for a report of an unresponsive man.

Upon arrival, no life-saving measures were performed as officers determined the man, later identified as Holm, to be deceased.  Injuries to the decedent’s body and crime scene evidence depict foul play may have been involved, according to initial police reports.  

An autopsy has been scheduled to determine the cause of death.

The Maui Police Department extended condolences to Holm’s family and friends.

Comments

